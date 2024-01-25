Democratic caucus

The Buxton and Hollis Democratic caucus is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Buxton Town Hall. The doors open at noon for caucus registration and refreshments will be served.

Two state senators running for reelection, Donna Bailey, who represents Buxton, and Henry Ingwersen, who represents Hollis, will participate as will House District 138 candidate Michael A. McKinney of Cornish and York County Commissioner Justin Chenette.

Local Democratic Committee officers will be elected and state convention delegates will be selected, according to a press release from Hollis and Buxton Democrats.

The Salmon Falls Bridge rebuilding project and the decommissioning of the Bar Mills Dam also will be discussed.

BEMS rink open

SAD 6 reports that the Bonny Eagle ice rink is back open for the community to use.

The rink is located by the Bonny Eagle Middle School tennis courts and is lit after dark. Parking is available inside the gates on the stadium field side of the Pathfinder Barn.

Those using the rink should take their items with them when they leave. Go to facebook.com/msad6centraloffice for updates.

Meserve retires

Tom Meserve retired from the Buxton Transfer Station on Jan. 20. He spent nine years on duty at the transfer station.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: