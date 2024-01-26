Cheverus named Skip Capone its new football coach Friday afternoon. Capone, who replaces Mike Vance, who stepped down following the 2023 campaign, has 46 years of coaching experience, including 14 seasons as head coach at Lewiston and 22 seasons as an assistant coach at Bates College. Most recently, he was an assistant at Oceanside and Portland.

“I am humbled and honored to be named head football coach at Cheverus,” said Capone, in the school’s press release. “I’m proud to be part of a program with a long and successful tradition. Our plan is to build on that tradition. We are going to operate at a championship level in all that we do. From the administration, coaching staff and our players, we will perform at a championship level.

“Champions act like champions before you actually get there. We have many exciting things planned for our program. We are excited to move to Class B South next fall. We are planning a transition to Class A in a very short period of time. We will put a product on the field that all members of the Cheverus community will be proud of.”

“Cheverus is thrilled to welcome Coach Capone to our football program,” said Amy Ashley, Cheverus’ athletic director. “He’s a legendary coach in Maine and brings with him an outstanding staff, with championships, deep ties to the football community and head coach experience. He is a dedicated, passionate and skilled coach.”

