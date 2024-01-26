An estimated 60% of female high school students and 30% of male high school students struggle with depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to an NBC poll conducted this year. The study suggests that a majority of people who seek mental health therapy are unable to obtain help. As a mental health therapist, I can attest to individuals or parents of individuals who seek mental health help for their loved ones, find that help unattainable. Regularly, I am asked if I am accepting new clients followed by “we’ve tried to connect with multiple therapists but you’re the only one who has called us back.” I’m told that most of these therapists contacted by these prospective clients do not accept MaineCare. Poverty can play a large role in our mental health needs.

I adhere to the ethical standard to “do no harm.” Rejecting prospective mental health clients is harmful to their well-being. To be fair, most therapists have at least one pro bono client whom they help on a regular basis.

But therapists also must make a living. Unfortunately, clients who have MaineCare are usually the clients who do not show up for therapy. The therapist cannot charge a fee for not showing up.

Therapists who treat MaineCare clients do so at a reduced fee for service. It is imperative that a client attend scheduled therapy appointments. It is also imperative that clinicians adhere to being helping professionals, even to those who cannot afford therapy services.

Obie Philbrook

Yarmouth

