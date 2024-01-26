Kudos to Mid Coast Hospital’s emergency dept.

I would like to recognize the outstanding service provided by the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mid Coast Hospital emergency department.



In early January, I had to go to the ER for treatment of what I feared was a potentially dangerous health situation. In the course of a 24-hour stay, I received care that was thoughtful, thorough and highly professional. Each person with whom I interacted demonstrated only care and concern for my wellbeing. Throughout my stay, there were patients lined up in the hallways as well as the rooms, but my sense was that, despite the crowding, each person received excellent care.



We are fortunate in this community to have the resource of such excellent people staffing the emergency department, and I simply want to recognize and thank all of them for their outstanding care. Their work is often difficult and challenging, but if my experience is any sample they deserve only the highest praise and appreciation.

John Chandler,

Phippsburg

Bird more endangered by drilling than turbines

Recent research shows that wind turbines do not affect the bird population but oil and gas drilling do (“The Economist,” Jan. 13. Birders take note!

Both wind turbines and oil and gas facilities have greatly expanded in the past two decades in America. Dr. Erik Katovich, using the Christmas Bird Count data from the National Audubon Society, shows that bird counts did not decrease between 2000 and 2020 in areas with increased wind turbines (“Environmental Science and Technology,” Dec. 28, 2023). He did, however, find that bird populations near new gas wells dropped 15% and in some sensitive areas up to 25%. This is thought to be due to noise, air pollution and disturbance of ponds and rivers.

Advertisement

We know that burning fossil fuels affects human health through its release of fine particulate matter and by global warming. Now we have evidence that oil and gas extraction decreases our bird population.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

Ban flavored tobacco

It is time to end the sale of flavored tobacco and make LD 1215 law in Maine. Our kids won’t win against the tobacco industry. They are hooked before they have a chance to understand the risk. Our children deserve better. Our children deserve our protection. Please help take a stand for Maine’s children and Maine’s future.



As a primary care pediatrician, school physician, and health advocate, I have seen first-hand the devastating effects of flavored tobacco use in my practice. Tobacco companies intentionally developed and promoted an array of menthol, candy, and dessert-flavored products in colorful packaging to attract new younger users and addict them to nicotine. With sleek, covert packaging and fun flavors like Pop Tartz, the intent of the packaging is clear: Flavors are designed to hook kids and create a customer for life.



Kids are uniquely susceptible to becoming addicted to nicotine because their brains are developing until about age 26. E-cigarette use among adolescents also increases the risk of traditional cigarette smoking. Many teens vape the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes or more per day and don’t even realize it. This is because of the high concentration of nicotine in the pods, hidden behind the flavors.



In the past two years, we have seen individual communities across Maine successfully end the sale of flavored tobacco. These communities stood up to big tobacco because the health of our youth is a priority. Everyone in Maine deserves the opportunity to grow up tobacco free.

Dr. Alyssa Goodwin,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: