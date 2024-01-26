BIDDEFORD — Former Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau has decided to run once again to represent Biddeford in the Maine House of Representatives.

He announced the news on Jan. 25 on X, formerly Twitter. “When unexpected opportunities arise, you can jump in or run the other way. Rep. Erin Sheehan has served Biddeford well in the Legislature. She is choosing to not seek re-election in 2024. So, here’s an unexpected opportunity. And I’m jumping in. I’m running,” he wrote.

Democratic State House Representative Erin Sheehan currently represents District 132 in the Legislature. She was first elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2020.

Fecteau, a Democrat, is currently running unopposed.

He’s originally from Biddeford and was first elected to the Maine House in 2014, going on to represent his home town for eight years. He became the youngest presiding officer in the United States and first openly gay Speaker of the House when he assumed the position in 2020.

He departed the Legislature in 2022 after having maxed out his term limits. Members of the House are limited to four consecutive two-year terms.

While in the Legislature, he was a champion of affordable housing access, LGBTQ+ rights and access to childcare. As speaker, he sponsored a landmark piece of housing legislation, LD 2003, that was passed in 2022 and mandated municipal zoning changes in order to clear the way for more housing in Maine.

After his speakership, he continued to work on housing issues. Since November 2023, he has been the senior officer of policy & planning for Avesta Housing, the largest nonprofit affordable housing provider in Maine. Prior to that, he worked in the Governor’s Office for a year as the senior advisor on community development and strategic initiatives.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: