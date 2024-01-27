WATERVILLE — A Saturday morning fire caused “significant damage” to an Oakland Street home and displaced two residents, a fire department official said.

The two tenants of the residence at 33 Oakland St. escaped the fire without injuries and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Waterville Battalion Chief John Gromek.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 10:15 a.m. and had it under control about half an hour later, according to Gromek. The second floor of the house was severely damaged, he said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine a cause, according to Gromek.

About 40 firefighters were on scene, with mutual aid from Winslow, Fairfield, Oakland and Skowhegan, Gromek said.

