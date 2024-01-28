BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham had 27 points and 11 rebounds, six Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 14 Hoosiers routed Northwestern 100-59 on Sunday.

Yarden Garzon added 15 points for the Hoosiers (17-2, 8-1), who got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first four points, then going on a 12-0 run to lead 16-2 six minutes into the game. They led 27-8 after one quarter and 50-24 at halftime.

Holmes scored 16 points and Sara Scalia had 11 in the first half.

Holmes is now 81 points away from Indiana’s career scoring record of 2,364 points, set by Tyra Buss from 2014-18.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 91, VANDERBILT 74: Kamilla Cardoso scored 23 points, and the Gamecocks (19-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) followed up their big win over defending national champion LSU by earning their 16th straight victory over visiting Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3).

(3) COLORADO 61, OREGON 48: Aaronette Vonleh had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2 Pac-12) beat the Ducks (11-11, 2-7) in Eugene, Oregon.

(6) STANFORD 96, ARIZONA 64: Cameron Brink had 25 points and 19 rebounds in 25 minutes, and the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) dominated on the glass to beat the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6) in Tucson, Arizona.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 61: Aziah James scored 24 points, leading the Wolfpack (18-2, 6-2 ACC) past the Eagles (11-11, 3-6) in Boston.

COLBY 66, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 57: The Mules (10-9, 2-4 NESCAC) took control with a 26-3 run over a 15-minute span in the second and third quarters as they defeated the Camels (5-14, 0-6) in Waterville.

Lydia Mokarski (15 points), Kate Olenik (11) and Ana Von Rumohr (10) scored in double figures for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) UCONN 99, XAVIER 56: Tristen Newton scored 22 points and the top-ranked Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East) won their eighth straight game, rolling over the Musketeers (10-10, 4-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Donovan Clingan added 18 points in his third game back from a December foot injury. The 7-foot-2 sophomore also had eight rebounds and two blocks as he returned to the starting lineup.

(2) PURDUE 68, RUTGERS 60: Zach Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds and became the sixth player in Big Ten Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 boards, leading the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2) past the Scarlet Knights (10-9, 2-6) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 81, COLBY 53: Five players scored in double figures for the Camels (15-5, 5-1 NESCAC) in a win over the Mules (9-10, 1-5) in New London, Connecticut.

Max Poulton led Colby with 16 points. Marcos Montiel added 13.

