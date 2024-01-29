The former children’s museum building in Portland must not be demolished to suit one neighboring organization. A building like this is impossible to construct given today’s skills and technology. The methods and materials used in its construction alone are reason enough to preserve this building.
It is unsustainable to demolish this building. Why use energy and resources to construct a new building that likely would not last nearly as long as this building has? It seems wasteful. If this building were to be demolished, the debris would end up in a landfill or in the ocean. Very ecologically unsound.
We cannot allow one organization to dictate the change in classification of a historic building simply because it suits them. Demolishing this building would add another “tear” in the fabric of Portland’s downtown.
I am a strong supporter of the Portland Museum of Art but strongly oppose the reclassification of the former children’s museum building to non-contributing to aid in its demolition.
Brad Favreau
Saco
