Breeze Airways will add new services from Portland International Jetport to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, starting May 24.

The low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will add a nonstop seasonal route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as one-stop, no-plane-change service to Jacksonville International Airport.

The Raleigh-Durham route will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, with lower introductory fares available if booked by Feb. 5 for travel by Sept. 3. Jacksonville flights also will operate Mondays and Fridays.

Breeze introduced service to Portland last May, including year-round nonstop flights from Charleston, South Carolina, and Tampa, Florida, and seasonal summer service from Norfolk, Virginia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“In just eight months, Breeze has grown to eight nonstop destinations from Portland,” said Paul Bradbury, airport director.

Breeze also offers service from Portland to Fort Myers and Orlando, Florida, and Long Island, New York.

“We are always looking to connect cities with fast, efficient, nonstop service,” said Breeze President Tom Doxey.

