The Gorham Democratic Party will caucus from 3-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Gorham Recreation Department, 75 South St.

The Hollis and Buxton Democratic Party will caucus at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, Buxton.

The Westbrook Democratic Party, will caucus at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4, in the Elm Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Republican committees in the three communities did not provide caucus information by the American Journal deadline.

