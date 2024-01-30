January, Human Trafficking Awareness Month, is a time to focus on public awareness of a complex global issue impacting our local community. It is a time to lift the voices of survivors and reflect on the systems that oppress people and increase their risk of victimization.

Human trafficking is often weaponized as a means to perpetuate harm to people already at increased risk of victimization. People without access to basic needs like housing, food, employment, education and health care are at a higher risk of being trafficked, as are people with substance use disorder. Exploiting these risk factors, traffickers use shelter, food and substances to lure people into a trafficking situation and force them to stay. Runaway and homeless youth, especially young people who identify as LGBTQIA+, are at incredibly high risk of human trafficking for many reasons, including a lack of access to safe housing, food or a supportive and accepting family.

While there is no singular picture or face of human trafficking, there are many things survivors have in common. Survivors of trafficking, whether labor or sex trafficking, are stripped of their agency, using force, fraud or coercion. Trafficking survivors are denied the basic right to make decisions on behalf of themselves. When hearing stories of trafficking, imagery of physical entrapment is often used. In reality, the tactics used by traffickers are often invisible. A trafficker is skilled in their ability to recognize and exploit an individual’s risk factors and at meeting that individual’s basic needs. Lack of housing and shelter is the most cited unmet need amongst the survivors of trafficking served by Preble Street.

Since 2013, Preble Street’s anti-trafficking services program has provided low-barrier access and care to survivors of human trafficking. The needs, wants and dreams of survivors drive these services; dreams like reconnecting with family, going back to school or getting much-needed medical care.

Stephanie is one of the survivors that Preble Street has built a relationship with. Stephanie’s history of trauma led to opiate use and dependence – this dependence was the tool that the trafficker used to recruit and control her. Eventually, Stephanie was able to escape from her trafficker and access support and services.

Over several years, Preble Street’s anti-trafficking services program has provided low-barrier, intensive case management directed by Stephanie’s needs and goals. Trust is a necessary component of any relationship, but especially for survivors. As providers, we must trust that survivors know what they want and need to maintain their trust. Stephanie struggled with safety, recovery and mental health as she dealt with ongoing trauma. Stephanie’s priority was to be a mother. With the right support, Stephanie is now in recovery, working to advocate for others and living full-time with her two beautiful daughters.

The care that Preble Street anti-trafficking staff provides to survivors like Stephanie begins with listening. To provide survivors with a safe space, we cannot impose our judgment on what that person needs. When we genuinely listen, change and recovery can happen.

To reach survivors and create pathways to escape their traffickers, we must support and maintain low-barrier spaces that allow survivors to connect with resources. Low-barrier shelters, hospitals and health care offices, school and law enforcement agencies play a key role in identifying and combating human trafficking. By educating people and raising awareness of human trafficking and lowering the barriers to asking for support, we increase the ability of survivors to safely exit their trafficking experience.

To end human trafficking we must address the root causes and broken systems that put people at risk of abuse and exploitation in the first place. Broken systems and structural injustices, including systemic racism, undermine the fabric of our communities and make it easier for trafficking to occur. By fixing these systems and supporting the connection to outreach workers and progress to stability, we support a survivor’s journey to justice and healing – to recovery.

Poverty, homelessness, hunger and human trafficking are interconnected struggles that too many Mainers in our community face.

Although January is at its end, the conversations that we start today about trafficking must continue. Awareness and education of this crime are only the first step; by building trust and ensuring that there are resources available, we can meet the needs of survivors.

