A series of back-to-back storms rocked Maine and have decimated our coastline and working waterfronts. The footage from across the state is heartbreaking. Longstanding piers were torn apart. Roads were washed away. Businesses and homes suffered devastating flood damage.

Meanwhile, on top of piers and boats being damaged, those who work in fishing industries are also struggling from losing gear. Lobster and oyster traps were swept away. Thankfully, we’ve heard stories of people reaching out to help. Folks are sharing photos of gear that washed up in their yards, so that they can return the gear to its rightful owners.

The storm damage affected more than businesses and homes — it also impacted beloved parts of our counties. Reid State Park is closed and will remain so for a while. The town landing at Potts Point is destroyed. Many trails in the area also remain closed, as some paths have been washed away, making them unsafe.

We’re heard from countless people who are just looking for help or want to help others.

The Mills Administration has put together a great hub of storm resources, including safety information, FAQs, information on how to work with your insurance company and more. Go to maine.gov/governor/mills/flood to check it out. The Island Institute has put together its own hub of resources and recently hosted a webinar about how you get help. You can find the hub and a recording of the webinar by going to islandinstitute.org. Another great resource is 211, which can connect you with locally available resources, including General Assistance that can be used to help replace any food you may have lost because of power outages. You can call 211, text your zip code to 898-211 or go to 211maine.org.

If you have been forced out of work, even temporarily, because of the storm, you might be eligible for unemployment. To apply, go to assist.reemployme.maine.gov.

Advertisement

If you’re able to help at all, the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has launched the Working Waterfront Support Fund to help support fishermen, protect our working waterfronts, and ensure the longevity of our coastal culture. You can donate to the fund on their website at www.mainecoastfishermen.org.

Our colleague, Sen. Craig Hickman, has submitted a bill that would provide further financial relief to small businesses in Maine that were hurt by the storms. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this bill progresses through the legislative process.

There’s a clear immediate need — but also long-term concerns to consider. Both are equally important. Work needs to be done around building resilience to these kinds of extreme weather events that we know will become more frequent because of the climate crisis. It will take hard work and innovation to make sure we can weather whatever storms come our way.

The Community Resilience Partnership offers grants to towns and cities to help them combat climate change and become more resilient to the effects of climate change. These grants are available to municipalities that are already part of the partnership. In Augusta, we’re constantly working on ways to invest in Maine’s energy independence, which will also help combat climate change. These efforts have been ongoing, but the recent storms have made it all the more apparent about how vital these changes are.

There’s a long road ahead of us still to recover and rebuild. In Maine, we’ll do what we’ve always done: We’ll stick together and find a way forward. We’re here to help connect you with resources and help, or even just lend a listening ear. You can reach us by emailing Eloise.Vitelli@legislature.maine.gov or Mattie.Daughtry@legislature.maine.gov or call our Senate office at (207) 287-1515.

Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick is serving her second term in the Maine Senate. She is a former member of the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs and has served as House chair of the Maine Commission on College Affordability and College Completion.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, represents Senate District 24 in the Maine Senate, which includes all of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: