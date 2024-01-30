ALFRED — York County Jail is seeing an upswing in hiring and retention over the last several months, after a lean stretch when it seemed like there were more corrections officers retiring or moving to jobs in other sectors, than who remained on the job.

Vacancies remain and York County Sheriff’s Office is still hiring, but the approach employed to attract recruits to corrections is seeing results, say York County Sheriff William L. King and York County Jail Administrator Nathan Thayer.

“We’re making headway,” in bringing the number of staff to where it should be, said King

“We’re absolutely getting there, we’re making good progress,” said Thayer.

York County Jail, like other jails in Maine, has seen correctional vacancies mount over time. At its most lean period, in the waning months of 2022, Thayer said the full time staff numbered 29 — in a facility budgeted for 74. Corrections staffers were working mandatory overtime, and a contingent of trained reserve officers helped fill the gaps.

Today, there are 50 full time corrections staffers, complimented with 25 reserve officers, who may work a few shifts a week and sometimes more, depending on their other commitments.

One major change in recruiting has been in the hiring process itself. Recruits used to become employees about a week before being scheduled to attend a required 5-week corrections academy at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. That was problematic, said York County Deputy Manager and Human Resources Director Linda Hutchins-Corliss — an individual would undergo most of the elements of the hiring process but depending on the timing, might have to wait a period of time before becoming an employee and earning a paycheck. In York County, where major employers are also scouting and competing hard for workers, some recruits would go where the work – and therefore the paycheck — would come sooner.

Now, new recruits are employed and job shadow with an experienced corrections officer prior to attending the academy, learning on the spot, and earning a paycheck.

King noted that many new recruits may have never been in a position of authority, and as a corrections officer find themselves providing care, custody and control over people who are often times older than they are.

“When we hire a new officer one of the things we do is to issue them a uniform quickly, so they begin feeling part of the team,” said King.

Staff look to make newcomers feel welcome — and values correctional officers already on the job. There are annual recognition ceremonies that note the work of full-time staff and reserve officers, and there’s a big splash during National Correctional Officers Week, with a barbecue, raffles, and more. And there is wider recognition — Lieutenant Lori Marks was named National Corrections Officer of the Year by the American Jail Association in 2022.

There are other recruiting tools employed — York County Sheriff’s Office and HR personnel take part in job fairs locally and in other areas of the state. They visit area high schools and colleges, outlining the merits of a career in corrections. They advertise at movie theaters, use lawn signs, hand out informational packets and more. There is a $1,000 hiring bonus for county employees who refer a candidate who is hired; and new recruits get a $1,500 hiring bonus. Starting pay is $21.67 per hour, with shift differentials of $3 per hour for the midnight shift, and $2 per hour for evening or weekend shifts, after they complete the academy. There are an array of benefits, including health and dental insurance, a retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, a wellness center, and more. And currently the county is eyeing additional avenues to attract corrections workers.

“I ask people ‘what brings you here,’” said Thayer, noting there were few job applicants a year ago. He said applicants tell him they’re looking for reliable, dependable steady work and benefits.

York County is not alone in its quest for corrections staff — Maine counties from Aroostook to Cumberland are advertising, as is the Maine Department of Corrections. Nationally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons asks in its recruiting material “Want to create change? Do it from the inside out.”

On Jan. 16, York County sent 15 new hires to begin their corrections academy training, one of several five-week training programs. Most of the new recruits and the 14 in the class before them, started their jobs shadowing with an experienced officer. Once they graduate, they will again job shadow with an officer before working shifts on their own.

Corrections is viewed by some as a first step into the law enforcement world. Some leave to become deputies or police officers — others move on to the civilian workforce, and some of those look to return to corrections, the sheriff said.

Others find they enjoy the work they do and stay on — like Capt. David Lambert, who is marking 39 years at the facility. He had worked in manufacturing, but the plant closed, and he needed a job. “I just fell in love with it — there is something new every day,” Lambert told the 15 new recruits at a sendoff before they started their training.

One new recruit, Fernando Suma, said a friend told him about the opportunity.

“I want to become a police officer,” he said, and figured corrections was a good starting point.

Sharron Desrochers had been laid off from a manufacturing job, and then trained for medical coding, but learned about the corrections opportunity and applied. She was hired in November.

“I like it a lot, it’s very different,” she said.

“You have a lot of support,” King told the new recruits.

Christen Janes and Matt Sanborn were among those hired in the summer of 2023, completed their training and job shadowing requirements and are now full-fledged corrections officers.

Sanborn, a Marine Corps veteran, worked in manufacturing after his military service. Married, he and his wife have two children.

“Community service is a big thing in my family,” he said, pointing to his father’s service as a firefighter and a constable. His stepfather and his grandfather were marines, and he has a brother in the national guard.

Sanborn completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, came home and worked in an industrial setting before making the decision to pursue his dream of being a law enforcement officer.

“I talked to Sheriff King. He said I had a fantastic military record but no law enforcement experience,” he said. Sanborn said the sheriff pointed out that many deputies begin their careers in corrections.

“I said okay,” said Sanborn, who sees the position as a step toward his goal.

Janes was a special education teacher for 15 years, working with children on the autism spectrum and those with behavioral issues. She said she became interested in corrections when her wife, who had prior corrections experience, took a job at York County Jail.

“I needed a change,” Janes said. She said she likes using what she has learned — techniques like deescalation, along with deploying people and social skills to calm a potentially fraught situation.

As she works at the jail, Janes said she finds residents seem to respect what she does, and said she enjoys her conversations with them.

Respect is key, and it is happening, said King and Thayer.

“The ability to connect with residents is vital,” said King. “We have a culture of mutual respect, and that is what the agency is looking for.”

King used the term “residents” instead of the long-used term “inmates,” a change made a couple of years ago that reflects that for however long or short a period, the jail is their residence. For some, that is a matter of a few weeks or month, for others, it can be longer.

“I believe we have an environment of respect,” said Thayer.

