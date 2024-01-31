The Maine Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday it will enshrine four new members at a ceremony at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on Sept. 15. The Class of 2024 includes:

• Dave Halligan, the longtime boys’ basketball and boys’ soccer coach at Falmouth High, is the first Mainer to earn 500 wins in two high school sports. His 512-162-68 career record in soccer includes 12 state championships. In basketball, he has 596 career victories and six state championships.

• Anna McDougal becomes the first Special Olympian honored by the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. She has won Alpine gold medals in the Maine Winter Games and competed at the World Championships in Austria, winning silver and bronze. McDougal has published a memoir, “A Look Back,” about growing up with Down syndrome.

• Derek Vogel was a basketball standout at Greely High, where he was the school’s all-time leading scorer. He went on to play at at Westbrook College, becoming Maine’s all-time leading scorer in college basketball with 3,051 points. Vogel played professional basketball in Europe for nearly a decade.

• Kissy Walker played basketball at Cony High and the University of Maine. Walker has been head coach of the women’s basketball team at Husson University since 1989-90 and is the longest tenured coach in a single sport in Husson history. She has compiled a 582-296 record and has led the Eagles to 12 conference championships.

The induction ceremony will include members of the Maine Sports Hall Fame from the Class of 2023. Last year’s event was postponed because of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous