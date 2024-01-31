Dear Westbrook: As outlined in the most recent press release, I will be resigning from my role as your mayor to begin my new role as town manager for the town of Gray, effective Feb. 12. City Council President David Morse will be sworn in as acting mayor and will serve until someone is elected to fill the remainder of my term.

It is bittersweet to leave this role as I start a new chapter in my career, but I have the utmost confidence in the security of Westbrook’s future. We have worked hard to establish a solid foundation for our municipal government, we have an excellent team of professionals that are passionate about their work and care deeply about this community, and I have absolute faith in the leadership of our City Administrator Jerre Bryant, Assistant City Administrator Angela Holmes and Morse to maintain the stability that we have collectively worked to achieve.

I am honored to have served our community as your mayor and other various positions over two decades accomplishing many incredible things for our community. I thank the community for all your support and collaboration.

Many of you who know me personally may know that working in municipal management has been a career goal of mine since early in my service to the public. My time as mayor has allowed me to demonstrate my skills and abilities needed for such a position while being focused on the success of my hometown. More recently, several local officials in the region have encouraged and even recruited me to apply for the unprecedented number of open municipal management positions in the area. My family and I were uncertain that similar opportunities would exist at the end of my term and therefore decided to pursue some of the opportunities available to better support my family financially and my long-term career goals.

Like Westbrook, Gray has tremendous opportunity for the region, and I feel I can deliver on the leadership they are looking for. Much like the incredible things we have accomplished together in Westbrook, I hope to put Gray on the map as well. I will continue to make myself available to Westbrook should any assistance be needed and look forward to its continued success.

As Westbrook will continue to be our home, I am looking forward to seeing the groundwork we have laid together continue to result in tremendous success for the city. I am even more encouraged by soon-to-be acting-Mayor Morse’s willingness to serve in the role long-term and run for the position. I am honored to express my support for his candidacy and hope you will join me in supporting him in a future election as he is most equipped to lead during this time of transition with the goal of maintaining stability for the organization and continuing the great momentum we’ve been experiencing.

I am leaving my role as your mayor knowing that Westbrook is in a secure and stable position and we can be proud of all we have accomplished together. Thank you again for the trust and support you have given me over the years. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community my entire adult life and most recently as your mayor.

Michael T. Foley is the mayor of Westbrook.

