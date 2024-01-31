Election letters

To the editor,

I am voting for Matt Beck to represent my district, HD 122, in the state legislature. He has lived in South Portland for more than 30 years, and in talking with him, it’s clear that he cares deeply about our city. It is critical that we have caring leadership at this time, especially given the damage our waterfront suffered from the storm we recently endured. House District 122 is especially vulnerable and will need someone committed to helping develop effective contingency plans for sea-level rise.

Matt also shares my concerns about the lack of affordable housing for people who work in South Portland and the need to keep our families safe from gun violence. Having worked in a shelter for abused women, I know especially the dangers women and children face when guns and anger combine. Matt favors universal background checks and restricting the sale of assault weapons. He recognizes that mental health and substance abuse factor into gun violence and needs to be addressed by our public health system.

I learned that Matt has worked much of his adult life to support unions, which will make him a strong advocate for working families in South Portland. I believe Matt Beck will be an excellent representative for HD 122 and all South Portland.

Please go to the polls on Tuesday, March 5, for Maine’s special election. You can also vote in person at city hall after Feb. 5, or request an absentee ballot no later than Feb. 29.

Rachel Burger

South Portland

To the editor,

I write in support of Brendan Williams for election to the Maine House Representatives in the March 5 special election for House District 122, which consists of South Portland’s council District 1 and some of District 2. Please take time to vote and support Brendan for this seat.

It is vitally important that young people participate in our political system. I say that as a senior citizen. We are fortunate that Brendan has served on two of the city’s most important volunteer boards, knows our local issues and has run for office before. He will be able to represent our community for years to come and deserves your support.

Natalie West

South Portland

To the editor,

This letter is in support of Matt Beck’s candidacy for the Maine House of Representatives. Matt will be a strong representative who will work for the people of South Portland and Maine. His background supports that statement.

Matt’s hopes are to work for responsible gun legislation, affordable housing options, the need to address the opioid crisis, and environmental concerns. He has a strong history of working and caring for people. I urge people to vote for Matt Beck in the upcoming election.

Alan Mills

South Portland

