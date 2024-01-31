CAPE ELIZABETH — The Mid-Winter 10 Mile Classic, a road race that takes participants on a scenic journey through Cape Elizabeth, is gearing up for its 2024 edition. The gun will fire on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 9:45 a.m. The start and finish lines are at Cape Elizabeth High School at 345 Ocean House Road. The event, known for its challenging course, unpredictable weather, and dedicated volunteers, has become a staple in the running community.

Blaine Moore, co-race-director, provided insight into the key aspects of the Mid-Winter 10 Mile Classic, shedding light on its history, challenges, and community impact.

Historical significance and route

“The Mid-Winter 10 Mile Classic has a rich history, dating back to 1982 with just 17 runners. Over the years, it has become one of the longest-running races in the state, attracting individuals seeking a unique winter running experience,” said Moore.

The certified race course starts and finishes at Cape Elizabeth High School, looping through the town and featuring a small section through Scarborough Marsh. “The iconic Spurwink Church and the starting line for the Beach to Beacon add to the allure of the route, making it a picturesque yet challenging course,” Moore said.

Weather challenges and community support

“Maine’s weather is unpredictable, with cold temperatures and ocean winds being the norm. Sometimes, it’s snowing, and occasionally, we get balmy temperatures in the 40s or 50s. The town does an excellent job clearing snow off the roads, ensuring a safe course for our runners,” Moore said.

Despite the challenges, the race attracts dedicated participants looking for a unique winter running experience.

“The Mid-Winter Classic is more than a race, it’s a community event that brings people together, even in the coldest months,” Moore said.

Race logistics and participation

“We limit the race to 1,000 runners, and, apart from one year during the pandemic, we consistently sell out. Depending on weather conditions, we usually see between 600-800 runners on the starting line,” Moore said.

He emphasized the race’s resilience, having been canceled only twice during his tenure, once due to weather and once due to the pandemic.

Volunteers and after-party

“Our volunteers are the backbone of the event, with over 100 individuals contributing their time and effort. From road crossings to aid stations, their dedication ensures the smooth execution of the race,” Moore said.

The high school cafeteria hosts a vibrant after-party, providing runners an opportunity to warm up and enjoy a variety of foods. “It’s a unique chance for hundreds of runners to socialize at a time when such opportunities are rare,” Moore said.

Awards and community contributions

“With over 100 awards distributed, including unique categories like weight classes and youngest/oldest finisher awards, the Mid-Winter Classic stands out,” Moore said. “Our awards are not just tokens but practical items reflecting the season. Beyond the race, the event contributes to local schools’ cross country and track programs, with profits benefiting communities through local businesses.”

Race options and registration

“This year, we’re offering both in-person and virtual race options,” Moore said. “Runners can choose to participate virtually by running any outdoor 10-mile course during race week. “Proceeds from registration fees and merchandise sales support the Maine Track Club and local high school running teams.”

Mid-Winter race day will be held on Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.midwinterclassic10miler.com/.

