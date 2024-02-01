Parade date set

Town Clerk John Myers has announced that the town’s annual community parade will be Aug. 17. The theme is “Calling all friendly ghouls and goblins.”

To register for the parade, go to buxton.me.us and click on News. Myers can be reached at 929-6171.

Transfer station job

The town of Buxton is seeking applicants for a transfer station booth attendant. The starting wage is $16 per hour.

This is a 24-hour per week position working Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, managing an entry booth at the Buxton Transfer Station/Recycling Center.

Applications can be picked up at the Buxton Transfer Station or the Municipal Building. Mail a resume or completed application to Buxton Transfer Station, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093, or email gheffernan@buxton.me.us. For more information, call Transfer Station Manager Greg Heffernan at 929-3913.

