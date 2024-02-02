Federal officials this week denied Maine’s request to waive the six-month waiting period for asylum seekers to legally work in the state.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told state officials in a letter that they do not have the authority to grant such a waiver.

“Only Congress can change this statutory requirement and DHS does not have the legal authority to waive this statutorily required waiting period,” wrote Er M. Jaddou, the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Lawmakers last year passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, directing the Maine Department of Labor Commissioner to request a waiver, even though there is no waiver provision in federal law and no state has ever received one.

Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman submitted the request in October and received a response on Jan. 30. That response was forwarded to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Labor and Housing on Wednesday.

Shortening the waiting period for asylum seekers has been a priority for Maine businesses and elected officials in recent years as a way to address an ongoing shortage of workers and to ease the financial strain on municipalities, which provide food and housing assistance to asylum seekers who are not allowed to work.

Maine’s congressional delegation has been trying for nearly a decade to shorten the waiting period by changing the federal law.

Both Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st-District, have submitted bills to shorten the waiting period to 30 days after filing an asylum application, which itself can take a year to complete. Collins’ bill includes provisions aimed to rooting out dangerous individuals and frivolous asylum claims. Both bills are backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as business leaders in the state.

In the response to Maine’s request, Jaddou said federal officials are trying to decrease the processing time for work authorization applications, noting that they recently extended the validity of work permits for five years to reduce the number of renewal applications clogging the system and to ensure existing permits don’t expire while renewals are being processed.

As of November, he said, the USCIS processed 92% of work applications within 30 days and nearly 97% within 60 days.

Jaddou said the agency has also reduced the processing times for asylum seekers who present at a border crossing and make an appointment through a mobile app from 90 to 30 days by adding staff and streamlining adjudications. And it has increased outreach through email and text to asylum seekers who are eligible to work, but haven’t applied, he said.

This story will be updated.

