“It’s occurred to me on countless occasions today that if anyone spoke to my wife or my daughter or my mother or my five sisters the way Mr. Trump has spoken to women, I wouldn’t hire that person.” — Mike Lee, U.S. Senator for Utah

“Donald Trump is a con man. He is erratic. He has no ideas of substance. For years to come, there are people on the right, in the media, and voters at large that are going to have to explain and justify how they fell into the trap of supporting Trump.” — Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator for Florida

“Trump is a xenophobic, race-baiting bigot. If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it.” — Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator for South Carolina

“Trump is a pathological liar, a serial philanderer, and an utterly immoral narcissist at a level the country has never seen.” — Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator for Texas

Preach it brothers! Hallelujah! You’re all good Christians and loyal Republicans, and you sure called out Donald Trump for the conman he is. The American people are too smart and they care too much about this country to be duped by Trump. They want a leader with good values and strong moral character. There’s no way he will be elected in November (2016).

Oops. Wishful thinking. The American people were duped. While Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes, he got elected because of the whacky electoral college system.

Advertisement

Speaking of whacky. Trump recently won the Iowa caucuses, getting 51% of the vote and the largest margin of victory in a competitive GOP race in Iowa history. Trump, his raucous supporters and right-wing media immediately declared that the race was over. Trump, they boasted, was destined to be the nominee. Never mind that the caucus turnout was low; only 110,298 people showed up, which was less than 15% of the registered Republicans in Iowa.

And never mind that Iowa’s demographic does not mirror that of America’s population. The people are preponderately white and overwhelmingly “Christian.” I put Christian in quotes, because these are white evangelical Christians, the most pro-Trump voting bloc in the nation. They love them some Trump even though they seem to have forgotten the messages in the Gospels, the teachings of Jesus.

And never mind the January 6 insurrection, which Trump and his supporters want everyone to forget. In fact, they want us to forget all of Trump’s legal problems, calling them just a plot by Trump haters to keep their idol off the ballot. They ignore all the facts. And they ignore all the conservatives and legal scholars who have warned that a second Trump presidency would destroy American democracy or, at the least, put it in severe jeopardy.

Hopefully, the legal system will bring Trump down finally and forever, but that’s no guarantee given the Trumpified U.S. Supreme Court. And hopefully, Biden will beat Trump in November by even more than the 6 million votes he did in 2020. If Trump loses, he’ll call fake and foul, of course, and his mindless supporters will echo his claims. Some of them have already declared that they’d support Trump even if he’s in prison. Heil, Trump!

Oh, do you wonder how good Christian Republican leaders, such as Mike Lee, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have responded to the Iowa caucus results? Wonder no more. They’ve all come out enthusiastically supporting Trump for President. It would be funny if it weren’t so sad; it would be a riot if it weren’t so revolting.

Fasten your seatbelts. 2024 will be a rocky year.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: