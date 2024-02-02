BASKETBALL

Dalano Banton, on assignment from the Boston Celtics, scored 31 points and the Maine Celtics beat the Grand Rapids Gold 90-83 in an NBA G League game on Friday night at the Portland Expo.

Jordan Walsh added 14 points for Maine, which has won three straight. Kylor Kelley added 12 points and nine rebounds, while JD Davison had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics.

Jalen Pickett had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Grand Rapids.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Rapid City scored three times in the second period and cruised to a 5-0 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game at Cross Insurance Arena.

Simon Boyko scored in the first period to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead. Maurizo Colella, Brett Gravelle and Keanu Yamamoto scored in the second and Billy Constantinou in the third.

Brad Arvantis stopped 10 shots and Kyle Keyser made 14 saves for Maine. Matt Radomsky had 36 saves for Rapid City.

BASEBALL

METS: The New York Mets beefed up their bullpen with two moves, agreeing with free agents Shintaro Fujinami and Jake Diekman on one-year contracts.

Fujinami’s deal is for $3.35 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Diekman’s deal is also pending a physical, according to a different person familiar with that agreement.

• Left-hander José Suarez lost to the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration, giving teams a 2-0 advantage in decisions this year.

Suarez was awarded a $925,000 salary rather than his $1.35 million request. Joshua Gordon, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman heard the case a day earlier.

• The Minnesota Twins claimed right-hander Daniel Duarte off waivers from the Texas Rangers, who had acquired the reliever just last month in a cash trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 27-year-old Duarte had a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances with a .211 opponent batting average spanning five stints for the Reds last season. He also had a 3.34 ERA in 32 appearances for Triple-A Louisville.

• Free agent left-hander Alex Wood has agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, who also acquired right-hander Ross Stripling and cash from the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants will receive minor league outfielder Jonah Cox.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Scottie Scheffler had another exquisite round tee-to-green and even got a pair of long putts to fall on his way to an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach, the low round of the week that gave him a share of the lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ludvig Aberg began his round by making putts of 40, 35 and 30 feet on the opening four holes. That carried the Swede to a 65. Scheffler and Aberg were joined by Thomas Detry, who lost a few shots coming in at Pebble Beach for a 70.

They were at 11-under 133.

Patrick Cantlay was poised to join them except for missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th at Pebble Beach, and then hitting his tee shot on the 18th onto the rocks, forcing him to scramble for a hard-earned par and a 70. He was one shot behind.

MASTERS: Bernhard Langer tore his Achilles tendon while exercising and had surgery on Friday, putting the 66-year-old German out of golf during a year he planned to play the Masters one last time.

Langer last year broke Hale Irwin’s record for PGA Tour Champions victories when he won twice to reach 46 titles on the 50-and-older circuit.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Dylan Frittelli birdied his last hole for a 4-under 68 to take a share of the lead with Jesper Svensson and Joel Girrbach at the halfway point of the Bahrain Championship in Riffa, Bahrain.

The trio was 9-under 135 after two rounds at the Royal Golf Club. They share a one-shot lead over Alejandro del Rey (70), while five players are a further stroke behind.

SOCCER

FRENCH LEAGUE: Kylian Mbappé missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career a few minutes later as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 to remain on top of the French league.

Mbappé saw his seventh-minute spot kick parried for a corner by Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch.

But he was on hand 25 minutes later when Bellaarouch fluffed a clearance straight at Marco Asensio and Asensio’s pass left his teammate with an open goal from 20 meters.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola says he has no reason to think Erling Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City.

The City manager was asked about reports in the Spanish media that the 23-year-old Norway striker is frustrated in the northwest of England.

“I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid. Maybe they have more info than we have,” Guardiola responded. ”We don’t have the feeling that he’s unhappy. He was because he could not play for two months injured.”

BOXING

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLES: Tyson Fury postponed his heavyweight unification title fight with Oleksandr Usyk this month after suffering a “freak cut” above his eye, Queensberry Promotions announced.

They were set to fight on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk was putting his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against Fury’s WBC belt to find the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Queensberry Promotions said the cut above Fury’s right eye occurred while sparring in Riyadh and “required urgent medical attention and significant stitching.”

