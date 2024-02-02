Theo Epstein, who led the Boston Red Sox to two World Series championships as their general manager from 2003-11, is returning as a Fenway Sports Group part owner and senior advisor.

“In this strategic position, Epstein will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on the company’s sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives,” according to a news release from Fenway Sports Group.

Fenway Sports Group owns the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf.

Epstein is best known for breaking Boston’s 86-year World Series drought and the Cubs’ 108-year World Series drought.

He no longer will serve as a consultant for Major League Baseball.

“I am thrilled and honored to return to FSG, to join John, Linda, Tom, Mike, Sam and the ownership group, and to serve in this new role,” Epstein said in a statement. “This is truly a unique opportunity for me – a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level.

“FSG is a dynamic, groundbreaking organization with an incredible track record of accomplishment across sports. The special connection I feel toward this organization and the ownership group has stayed with me through the years. I am proud and humbled to return as a minority owner and advisor. In this role, I will not be the one making decisions; rather, I’ll be the one asking questions, offering opinions, building trust, and supporting the terrific people at FSG to help us reach new heights.”

Epstein took over as Boston’s general manager at the end of the 2002 season. He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and ‘07. He left the organization after the 2011 season to join the Chicago Cubs. He resigned there in November 2020, after nine seasons. The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, beating Cleveland in seven games in 2016.

Epstein had worked with MLB as a consultant since 2021.

“I want to thank Theo for his insights and contributions to the rules change process, which has helped make the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans,” commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement. “Theo has accomplished so much in our game and has so much to offer. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his return home as part of the ownership group of the Red Sox.”

