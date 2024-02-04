On Jan. 31 I attended an information session for Falmouth’s new Climate Action Plan. I was impressed with the scope and ambition of the plan, an approach that is greatly needed in this time of accelerating climate impacts.

I was buoyed to learn that local and state government, volunteers, businesses and nonprofits are increasingly partnering to create a collaborative approach to reducing climate risk and building resilience. Thanks to Theresa Galvin, Falmouth’s sustainability coordinator, and others who created the plan, and to those who will work to secure funds and implement the plan in the months and years to come.

I encourage anyone who hasn’t read the plan yet to visit falmouthme.org/sustainability. It’s a comprehensive (and hence long) document, but full of easy-to-read text, graphs, photographs, maps and other visuals that make the information accessible to all.

Lillian Harris

Falmouth

