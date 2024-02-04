HOCKEY

Curtis Hall’s power-play goal with 2:31 remaining lifted the Maine Mariners to a 3-2 win Sunday against the Rapid City Rush, averting a three-game sweep of their weekend ECHL series at Cross Insurance Arena.

Adam Mechura and Ryan Mast also scored for Maine, and Gabriel Chicoine and Brooklyn Kalmikov each had two assists. Mariners goalie Shane Starrett made 26 saves.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: D.J. Wilson scored 30 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Osceola Magic pulled away in the second half for a 112-89 win over the Maine Celtics in Kissimmee, Florida.

Kylor Kelley led Maine with 16 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Drew Peterson had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, and No. 8 Ohio State beat No. 10 Indiana 74-69 in Columbus, Ohio, for its ninth consecutive win.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) took off in the third quarter, going on a 16-5 run to grab an eight-point lead. They led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.

Sara Scalia paced Indiana (18-3, 9-2) with 25 points. Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham and Yarden Garzon each had 14 points and nine rebounds. Holmes is now 43 points away from Indiana’s career scoring record.

• Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, Maddy Westbeld got her eighth double-double of the season and No. 14 Notre Dame (17-4, 7-3 ACC) rolled to a 78-53 win at home against Pittsburgh (7-16, 1-9).

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland added 10 points for Notre Dame.

• Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters as No. 1 South Carolina (21-0, 9-0 SEC) won its 19th straight game against visiting Mississippi (16-6, 6-3), beating the Rebels 85-56.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Lance Jones scored 20 points, Zach Edey joined another exclusive club and second-ranked Purdue (21-2, 10-2) extended its winning streak to seven games with a 75-69 win over No. 6 Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) in Madison, Wisconsin.

Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. The 7-foot-4 center has 201 career blocks, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

GOLF

PGA: Rain and a raging wind caused the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be postponed, leading to the third Monday finish in the last six years.

More rain was in the forecast for Monday in California, and the seaside course was already saturated. If officials determine that the final round can’t be completed Monday, the tournament would be reduced to 54 and Wyndham Clark would be declared the winner after he finished the third round with a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg.

EUROPEAN TOUR: South African golfer Dylan Frittelli won his first European tour event in more than six years, making three birdies in his last six holes for a two-stroke victory at the Bahrain Championship.

Frittelli shot a 1-under 71 to finish at 13 under. Jesper Svensson of Sweden (70) and Zander Lombard of South Africa (68) tied for second place.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

The 39-day tournament will begin June 11 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The U.S. will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then play seven days later at Seattle’s Lumen Field before finishing the group stage at SoFi on June 25.

Quarterfinals will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 9, at SoFi Stadium the following day, and at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 11. Semifinals are scheduled for July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ENGLAND: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two costly errors in a 3-1 loss at Arsenal as the gap between the two Premier League title rivals was trimmed to two points.

A mix-up between defender Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Gabriel Martinelli to score the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute, before substitute Leandro Trossard fired through Alisson’s legs – via a slight deflection off Van Dijk – in second-half stoppage time.

• Gio Reyna made his debut for Nottingham Forest as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

The United States midfielder came on in the 78th minute, four days after signing from Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

TENNIS

THAILAND OPEN: Rising Russian star Diana Shnaider defeated defending champion Zhu Lin of China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, as she captured her first WTA title.

SUD DE FRANCE: Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost the first set before rallying to beat Borna Coric of Croatia 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in Montpellier, France, earning his fourth career title.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Daniel Yule staged an unprecedented comeback to win a men’s slalom in Chamonix, France, rising from 30th place after the first run.

Yule had 1.93 seconds to make up on leader Clement Noel of France in the second run but took advantage of a deteriorating course in spring-like conditions to become the first skier to win a World Cup race from 30th place after the opening run.

His teammate, Loic Meillard, trailed Yule by 0.16 seconds as he improved from fifth to second place. Noel dropped to third, 0.18 off the lead.

