I am a descendant as a great great granddaughter of Elizabeth Ingraham Drowne.

It was Elizabeth who gave the town of Cumberland 100 acres and a house in her will. The stipulation was that it be used for education. At one point the town had a dump on this beautiful land, clearly against the requirements in her will. Now on this same land there is a proposal to build a large apartment complex, which has nothing to do with education.

On behalf of Elizabeth and her family, I am urging a “no” vote on this development March 5.

Barbara Johnson

Lilburn, Georgia

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: