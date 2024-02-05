Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich (center), welcomed Walter and Phyllis Coombs of Brunswick to the State House on Feb. 1. The Coombs were at the State House to honor their friend, Private Merwin A. Delano Jr., who was 18 years old when he was killed in Vietnam in 1966. Hepler is sponsoring legislation this session to name Route 127 in Arrowsic the Private Merwin A. Delano Jr. Memorial Highway. The bill received unanimous support in the Transportation Committee. Courtesy of the House Democratic Office