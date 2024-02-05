Midcoast Humane is hosting an event Friday to match adoptable dogs and cats with new homes. This “speed dating event with a furry twist” will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Midcoast Humane’s adoption center at 5 Industrial Parkway in Brunswick.

Attendees will spend two minutes connecting with each pet, of whom Midcoast Humane will post dating app–style profiles on its social media leading up to the event.

“For folks who aren’t sure what they might be looking for in a new pet, speed dating is an ideal way to meet a variety of pets in a no-pressure environment and have fun while doing it,” Jess Townsend, executive director of Midcoast Humane, said in a prepared release.

Townsend said Midcoast Humane has nearly 300 adoptable pets in its care — but the Friday event is open to all animal lovers, not just those interested in adopting. Studies show that spending time with companion animals is beneficial for humans and can lower blood pressure and decrease feelings of loneliness, according to Midcoast Humane.

“Our goal is not only to create lasting connections between humans and animals but also to provide a heartwarming and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” Townsend said. “Whether you’re ready to add a new member to your family or simply in need of some furry cuddles, the evening promises to be fun and entertaining.”

The event is free to attend, but spots are limited. To secure a spot, visit midcoasthumane.org or bit.ly/MHSpeedDating2024.

