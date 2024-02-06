SACO —The Saco Museum will present Changing Seasons, an exhibition by the Maine Art Education Association. Works by members of MAEA will be on display at the Saco Museum from Feb. 10 through May 3, 2024. Changing Seasons includes oil and water color paintings, prints, ceramic, fused and stained glass, mixed media, and fiber arts created by visual art teachers from throughout the state. The opening reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a snow date of Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Maine Art Education Association is a statewide professional organ ization whose members are committed to excellence in visual arts education. MAEA members are Visual Art educators from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, higher education, art education students, museum educators and retired art educators. For more information, visit their website at www.aeforme.org.

The Dyer Library/Saco Museum is located at 371 Main St. (Route 1) in historic downtown Saco. Free parking. Museum is handicapped accessible.

Museum Hours and Admission: Tues, Wed, Thurs noon to 4 p.m.; Friday noon to 8 p.m. (free from 4 to 8 p.m.); and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is: Adults $5; Seniors and Students $3; Children (7 – 18) $2; Children 6 and under, no charge. Admission is always freeto DL/SM card holders and their guests. Group tour rate available for groups of eight or more. Group tours must be scheduled in advance. For additional information about group tours, call 283-3861, ext. 115 or visit www.dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org

