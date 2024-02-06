OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Donna M. Caron, age 87, died Jan. 28, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

was born on Caswell Plantation on March 12, 1936, daughter of Sidney and Phoebe (Amacher) Finnemore.

Donna loved spending time with her family. The joy of her life was being a mother and Nana, especially to Michael and Maria who have lived with her since birth.

She is preceded in death by her son Edmond Wormwood, her daughter Diane Wormwood, brother Richard Finnemore, life partner Henri Bouvier, and sisters Amber Hupper and Bertha Lee.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Shyrock and husband David of Waterboro, Michelle Caron of Old Orchard Beach, Brenda Caron of Biddeford, LaDonna McCurry and husband Michael of Biddeford, son Robert Wormwood of Biddeford, sister Carolyn Howell of Virgina, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren all of whom she loved so much.

Funeral services will be held on Feb, 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lighthouse Church, 47 Smithwheel Road, Old Orchard Beach. Reverend Merle Mitchell will officiate.

