Laurette D. Whitehurst, 102, died on Jan. 15, 2024 at Northbridge Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook.

She was born May 7, 1921 in Biddeford, the daughter of Joesph and Georgiana (Corriveau) Danis. She attended schools in Saco and

Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School. Laurette was married to Coley H. Whitehurst on July 19, 1945. They had one daughter, Patricia A. Whitehurst.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by seven sisters and two brothers. Her sister, Connie Vadnais, resides in Saco.

Laurette is survived by her daughter, Patricia and her partner Jane Bergeron, her grandchildren, Michael Prue, Joseph and Tamara Whitehurst, Coleen Whitehurst-Hatt and Daniel, and great-grandchildren are Coley, Rebecca and Sophia Hatt, and Lily and Olivia Whitehurst.

Laurette enjoyed: cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and tatting.

Donations in her memory can be made to Northbridge Avita of Stroudwater, LLC.

