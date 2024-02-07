Netflix on Wednesday announced a new pair of projects focused on the Boston Red Sox. One, a documentary, will revisit Boston’s 2004 championship season. The other is a docuseries that will follow the team during this upcoming season.

“The partnership between MLB, Netflix and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball,” Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “The reach of Netflix is profound and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking endeavor that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today’s Red Sox players.”

The documentary will examine Boston’s 2004 season through interviews with key players and figures from the team. That year the Red Sox became the first team in major league history to recover from a three-game postseason deficit, defeating the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series in seven games. The Red Sox subsequently swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series to win their first championship since 1918.

The 2004 Red Sox broke a supposed curse that sentenced the franchise to an eight-decade championship drought after it sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1920. Before the 2004 title, the Red Sox had played in four previous World Series since 1918 and lost them all.

Netflix said it will release the project later this year.

The docuseries will follow the Red Sox throughout the 2024 season, providing behind-the-scenes access to players, coaches and executives. It will debut in 2025.

The decision to focus on a team not projected to be near the top of the league this year is rooted in discussions between Netflix and MLB dating to 2021. Initial conversations did not involve the Red Sox, and were more focused on finding a way to use Netflix’s global reach to grow interest in the sport, according to the Athletic.

They discussed several concepts for a show, including a potential focus on multiple teams or multiple players, but ultimately settled on a single team in Boston, which finished last in the American League East last year. Team executives said they will not receive financial compensation for the project, which they hope will expand baseball’s reach at a time when interest has waned.

“We are not getting paid for this, nor are the players,” Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman told MLB.com. “This is really about marketing and growing the game of baseball across the globe.”

METS: Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman and New York finalized a $4 million, one-year contract that includes a club option.

New York holds a $4 million option for 2025 that becomes guaranteed if he pitches in at least 58 games this year. The sides agreed to terms last week, subject to a successful physical.

TWINS: Minnesota finalized its $5.25 million, one-year contract with first baseman Carlos Santana, and added to its bullpen by signing right-hander Jay Jackson and claiming right-hander Zack Weiss off waivers.

Jackson, a late bloomer who had a strong 2023 season with Toronto, got a $1.5 million, one-year contract. Weiss had a 3.21 ERA in 12 appearances in 2023 for Boston and the Los Angeles Angels.

