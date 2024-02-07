Roger R. Camire 92, of West Kennebunk, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday evening after a brief illness.

Roger was born on July 7, 1931, in Limington, Maine, to Armand and Carrie (Eastman) Camire. The family moved to Kennebunk when Roger was an infant and settled several years later in West Kennebunk where he lived until his passing. He attended Kennebunk schools.

Growing up, Roger worked on the family farm where he developed a love for the outdoors and nature.

At the age of 15, Roger met the love of his life, Jean C. Morse, 14, they were married four years later March 31, 1951, that spanned 62 years and four children.

Roger started working at Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk and worked hauling loam and sand as a second job in the early years of their marriage. In the late 50s early 60s, Roger began to buy and sell used cars. Roger and Jean started running a used car and parts business at their home in West Kennebunk. They spent the next decade working together building this business while diversifying their interest into buying rental properties and real estate.

Upon their retirement in 1982, Roger and Jean owned and managed nearly 100 rental units and properties. They then became snowbirds and spent the next 31 winters in Florida, always returning in early April for the beginning of, “Spring Clean Up.” From April to late November, if it wasn’t raining, you could find Roger in his fields on one of his tractors mowing, hauling brush, chopping down trees, or clearing land to bring it back to the original fields and roads prior to the ’47 fire when he was a child, and his family farmed the land. His last “BIG MOW” was the first week of October. It took him an entire week of mowing, totaling 67 hours to complete. This work was done while his health was in a state of decline, he would buckle himself onto the tractor and off he would go, determined he was going to complete this one last task.

Roger then spent the rest of the fall roaming the countryside, with his son Dannie several days a week. He took daily walks with his grandson Matthew along the roads that go through his fields to maintain his strength and filled himself with fresh air and the day’s weather. He enjoyed watching the turkeys’ antics and would sit and wait for the deer come out from the woods at sunset with Matthew.

Roger is predeceased; by his parents, wife Jean C. Camire, daughter Linda Gibson, son-in-law Gerald Gibson, daughter-in-law Sandra Camire, son-in-law Jerry Jones; brother Albert Camire, sister Mildred Hill.

Roger is survived by, daughter Elaine C. Riley, son Dannie R. Camire, daughter Cindy J. Jones; grandchildren Louis Camire, Matthew Gibbson (Jessica), Samantha Nason (Joshua), Rebecca Jones-Murray (Buck); great-grandchildren Karissa Nason, Jacob Gibson, Julianna Nason, Issabella Camire, Brook Murray, and Bayley Murray.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to CenterWell Nursing Care for all the supportive and thoughtful care provided over the last several months. Compassus Hospice, thank you for your ability to be flexible to our needs and be there when we needed your comfort and compassion. It resonates throughout your entire staff.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Roger’s memory to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME. 04005. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME. 04043.

A spring burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

