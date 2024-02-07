GOLF

Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters next week at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, a tournament he hosts.

Woods posted on social media that he was “excited to be a playing host” when the PGA Tour’s next signature event with a $20 million purse starts Feb. 15.

Woods also teased about his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996, when he turned pro. “The vision remains the same,” he wrote.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The Sauber team said it is not concerned by a report that it could potentially face a fine in Switzerland over its sponsorship deal with Stake, an online gambling company.

The Swiss broadcaster SRF reported Tuesday that the national gambling regulator opened proceedings against Sauber. The team is based in Switzerland, where gambling advertising by foreign companies is restricted. SRF reported a fine of up to $573,000 was possible.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Las Vegas Aces re-signed Candace Parker, a two-time MVP and a missing piece late last season when they won their second consecutive championship.

Parker, who has three championship rings, averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds a game last season as the Aces got off to a 16-2 start. But she then underwent foot surgery, causing her to miss the rest of the season.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: The track in Arcadia, California, postponed Friday’s nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend in the wake of historic rains.

TENNIS

DJOKOVIC RETURNS: Novak Djokovic is returning to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, for the first time in five years in pursuit of a record sixth title in the event.

Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked male player, last competed at Indian Wells in 2019, when he lost in the third round. Djokovic didn’t compete the last four years because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. required noncitizen visitors to be vaccinated through last spring.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Almoez Ali fired Qatar into the final by scoring in the 82nd minute for a 3-2 win over Iran at Doha, Qatar.

Qatar, the defending champion, will play Jordan in the final Saturday at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina in 2022.

AFRICAN CUP: Sébastien Haller fired Ivory Coast, the host nation, into the final with a 1-0 victory against Congo. The Ivory Coast will meet Nigeria after Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty for a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa after their semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time.

FIGURE SKATING

APPEAL REJECTED: A strawberry dessert contaminated by her grandfather’s heart medication might have caused a positive doping test for Russian Kamila Valieva, her lawyers argued at sport’s highest court, which rejected the explanation and banned her for four years.

“There are too many shortcomings in the evidence, and too many unanswered questions,” the judges wrote for the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Valieva’s doping case at age 15 stunned the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

AQUATICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani of China won their third straight diving title in women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard. They totaled 323.43 points in Doha, Qatar, giving China its fifth diving gold medal.

