HARTFORD, Conn —Geno Auriemma says he’s less excited than his staff about becoming the third coach in Division I college basketball history to reach 1,200 wins.

It’s a milestone the Hall of Famer reached on Wednesday night when No. 11 UConn rolled to a 67-34 win over Seton Hall.

Auriemma joins former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202 wins) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206), who received widespread acclaim last month when she became the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The 69-year-old Hall of Famer has been playing down his own accomplishment, joking that if his sports information director had her way the school would put up a sign at the XL Center reading, “I’m Number Three.”

“Anything to celebrate something,” he said.

“I like to think that our basketball program is going to be more remembered for the 11 national championships that we have, rather than the number of wins that I have or may get down the road,” he later added.

But Auriemma’s accomplishment is unprecedented in several ways.

He’s got to 1,200 wins faster than anyone else, reaching the milestone in his 39th season. Krzyzewski coached for 47 years and VanDerveer is in her 45th season as a head coach.

And unlike Krzyzewski, who also coached at Army, and VanDerVeer, who was at Idaho and Ohio State before Stanford, Auriemma has done it all at a single school.

ST. JOSEPH’S 64, EMMANUEL 48: The Monks (13-9, 9-2 Great Northeast) grabbed control with a 20-6 third-quarter run and beat the Saints (10-12, 6-5) at Standish.

Grace Ramsdell led St. Joseph’s with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Angelica Hurley added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Maddie Lebel had 11 points.

Kiera Eubanks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Emmanuel.

FOOTBALL

BILL O’BRIEN: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day didn’t shed any light Wednesday on the future of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who has been linked to the open head coaching job at Boston College.

O’Brien, with the New England Patriots last year, was hired on Jan. 19 to be Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but has become a candidate for the BC job, which became vacant last week.

“No real updates on that today,” said Day, who hired O’Brien to handle play-calling duties so the head coach could focus on other game-management duties.

The BC job became open a week ago when former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left the Eagles to join the staff of the Green Bay Packers.

