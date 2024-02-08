Ruby M. MacLellan, 97, of Sanford, died on Jan. 28, 2024.

Ruby was born on April 10, 1926, the daughter of Perley and Mabel Whitten. Ruby and her 9 siblings grew up in Kennebunkport.

After graduating from high school, Ruby’s first job was as a cake maker at Woolworths in Biddeford. She attended Northeastern Business College graduating in 1945 and went on to work as a private secretary at Randall & McAllister in Portland until October 1946, when she left and married Robert S. “Mac” MacLellan. She and Mac had two children and when the youngest was five she began a career in insurance at Garnsey Brothers in Sanford, Maine where she worked for 30 years. She went on to finish her career in insurance at Sevigny & Associates in Wells, retiring in 1989. Mac and Ruby were married for almost 64 years Mac’s death in 2011.

During their retirement, Mac and Ruby enjoyed riding their motorcycles through all 50 states and Canada. They were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Retread Motorcycle groups. Their favorite times of the year was when they would travel to attend the Retread Rallys, where they developed good friendships with people from all over the country. On Saturdays, you could find them among the regulars at Reynolds MotorSports in Gorham enjoying coffee and donuts with other motorcycle enthusiasts.

After Mac’s death, Ruby married Paul Roberts in 2014 and the couple resided at the Mayflower Assisted Living in Sanford until their recent move to Atlantic Heights, and Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Maine. Ruby loved to be busy and enjoyed walking outside and staying as active as she could. Together, they put together hundreds of puzzles and shared a good sense of humor.

Ruby was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters, her son Edward W. MacLellan (1979), first husband Robert (2011), and second husband Paul Roberts (2023).

Ruby is survived by her daughter Judith (Richard) Lajoie of Berwick and daughter-in-law Nancy (Garry) Junkins of Sanford. Also surviving are her grandchildren Amy (Michael) Moore of Alfred, Shelly Lajoie-Carlson (Andrew) of Saco, Craig Lajoie of South Berwick, and Steve (Courtney) Junkins of Selkirk, NY. Two great-grandchildren, Suzy Moore (AJ Blum) of Rockland, and Charleigh Junkins of Selkirk, NY also survive.

Ruby’s granddaughters would like to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing staff at Seal Rock Healthcare including but not limited to the following staff: John, Tim, Cheryl, Melina, Natalie, Julianne, Dr. Berman, and countless other staff for their kind and compassionate care of Ruby.

Private burial of her cremated remains will take place in the Spring of 2024 at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

Memorial gifts may be made to Springvale Baptist Church, 429 Main St, Springvale, ME 04083.

