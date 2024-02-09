Sydney Jones scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Bowdoin to a 70-46 win over Hamilton in a NESCAC women’s basketball game on Friday night in Brunswick.

Maria Belardi added 15 points for Bowdoin (21-2, 8-1 NESCAC), which jumped out to a 22-13 lead in the first quarter.

Kendall Harris scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Hamilton (16-7, 4-5).

TRINITY 59, BATES 45: Reilly Campbell and Indianna DelRocco both scored 12 points as the Bantams (17-6, 7-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (19-4, 7-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Elsa Daulerio recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds for Bates.

AMHERST 64, COLBY 59: Kori Barach totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to power the Mammoths (18-4, 5-3 NESCAC) over the Mules (12-9, 4-4) in Waterville.

Kate Olenik led Colby with 14 points and seven rebounds. Lydia Mordarski added 12 points and Ana Von Rumohr scored 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 61, HAMILTON 57: Michael Simonds scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Polar Bears (8-15, 2-7 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (10-13, 3-6) in Clinton, New York.

Ben Chilson added 12 points and Kevin Reeves added 11 for Bowdoin.

Hank Morgan scored 22 points for Hamilton.

TRINITY 87, BATES 70: Ben Callahan-Gold made eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Bantams (22-1, 8-1 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (3-20, 0-9) in Lewiston.

Henry Vetter added 12 points and Will Dorion 10 for Trinity.

Marc Begin II scored 19 points and Brady Coyne added 16 for Bates.

AMHERST 66, COLBY 64: The Mammoths (13-9, 4-4 NESCAC) closed the game on an 8-3 run to beat the Mules (11-11, 3-5) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Marc Garraud scored 14 points and Bobby Sommers added 13 for Amherst.

Max Poulton scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Colby. Lucas Green added 11 points.

FOOTBALL

BOSTON COLLEGE: The school hired Bill O’Brien to be its new head coach, luring the former Houston Texans boss back to his hometown and away from a job as an assistant on the Ohio State staff he had accepted just last month.

O’Brien replaces Jeff Hafley, who left Chestnut Hill to be the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers – a move that set off a chain of events that rippled from from Boston to Los Angeles, and from the NFL to the Big Ten. The decision was first reported by New England Football Journal.

O’Brien, who was the New England offensive coordinator last season, accepted a job on Jan. 19 as the Ohio State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after the Patriots fired Bill Belichick. The Buckeyes then hired UCLA coach Chip Kelly to replace O’Brien, leaving an opening in Westwood as the Bruins prepare to move to the Big Ten.

The Eagles were 22-26 in four seasons under Hafley, who had been the Buckeyes defensive coordinator when he was hired at BC during the 2019-20 College Football Playoffs.

FURMAN: Defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield died, two days after collapsing during a workout at the school’s football stadium.

Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a letter to the university community that the 21-year-old Stanfield died while “surrounded by his family and his Furman family.” Davis said Stanfield had collapsed at a Wednesday morning workout and was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. No other details were released.

