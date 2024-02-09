GORHAM — It’s the last big meet before the really big meet.

Top track and field athletes from southern Maine’s smaller schools competed in the Western Maine Conference indoor track championship Friday night at the University of Southern Maine. The meet was still underway at press time.

“This is the time to try get your best times before the state meet,” said Yarmouth sophomore Abby Noble, who won the girls’ senior division 55-meter dash.

The meet included both junior and senior divisions for most events, with team points generated in both. It was the final tune-up before the Class B state meet on Feb. 19 at Bates College in Lewiston, which meant for seniors like York’s Cary Drake, it was also their last time competing at USM.

Drake ran a fast split of 2 minutes, 16 seconds in the 3,200-meter relay – the evening’s first event – to help the Wildcats take the win. Then she came back to win the mile with a modest time, for her, of 5:15:93. She had gone under 5 minutes in her last two attempts, including an indoor PR of 4:57.61 on Feb. 3 at Boston University – the fastest time by a Maine runner this year.

“I was just kind of pacing it in the mile tonight,” Drake said. “This is my last meet at USM and I was just trying to soak it in.”

York teammates Molly Kenealy and Madelyn Hutchins were second and third in the mile.

Noble defended her 55 dash victory in the senior division – which she had also chosen to compete in as a freshmen. She matched her personal-best time of 7.63 seconds. Noble said she has tried to focus on having fun this season because she realized she was feeling stress, worried she wouldn’t be able to match her freshman year success.

“And, my times are better. I PR’d in the 55 and I’ve cut about a half-second off my 200 time,” Noble said.

In the boys’ 55 Logan Walton of Fryeburg Academy nipped York’s Nick Hoy by a hundredth of a second with a time of 6.68 seconds. Cooper Bourque of Wells was right there, too, placing third in 6.71. Each of the top three runners set personal-best times.

“I was not really sure if I’d won. I thought I was first, but if it had been (Hoy), I wouldn’t have been surprised,” said Walton, a Varsity Maine All-State football selection who is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

“This is my first year in track. I’ve always been just a football guy,”‘ Walton said. “Some of my best friends from football run track, so I decided to try, and I want to get faster for football.”

Another close finish came in the boys’ 400, as Greely’s Bez Mendelsohn, a junior in his first season of track, used a final surge to overtake senior teammate Charlie Palmlund. Mendelsohn (53.52) and Palmlund (53.58) both ran personal-record times.

“(Palmlund) was definitely smoking me at the beginning of the season,” Mendelsohn said. “I’ve been running since I’ve been young, but being track fast is just different.”

Among the events not completed at press time was the boys’ pole vault, which featured five athletes who had cleared at least 12 feet, including Class B record-holder Reece Perry of Freeport. Perry set the Class B indoor meet record of 14-1 a year ago and has cleared 14-4 this season.

With the individual 200 and 2-mile and the 800 relay also still be scored, York had the lead in both team competitions, with the Freeport girls and Greely boys among the top challengers.

