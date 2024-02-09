NEW YORK — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed team staff to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots.

Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

Use of the so-called “phantom injured list” is thought to be common throughout baseball, but Eppler is the first to be disciplined.

“I cooperated fully and transparently with MLB’s investigation, and I accept their decision,” Eppler said in a statement.

Eppler will not lose any salary as a result of the suspension. The Mets paid the remainder of his contract, which was set to run through the 2025 season, after he resigned last fall the same day MLB’s investigation became public.

Eppler’s conduct involved about seven players, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players were not publicly identified.

Major League Baseball said it “concluded that the pattern of conduct was at Mr. Eppler’s sole direction and without any involvement of club ownership or superiors.”

The suspension will prevent Eppler from taking a job with another team until reinstated. Eppler will be allowed to apply for early reinstatement, MLB said.

No other Mets personnel were disciplined by the commissioner’s office, a second person familiar with the investigation said, also on condition of anonymity.

MLB said it interviewed more than three dozen people in the investigation. Eppler was represented by lawyer Jay Reisinger.

Under MLB rules, a physician must certify an injury in the sport’s computer records. MLB concluded any other staff involved with the misconduct participated at Eppler’s direction.

Players have an economic incentive to go along with an IL stint. A player with a split contract calling for different salaries in the major and minor leagues would have received at least $3,978 per day while on a big league IL last year; for many, the pay while assigned to the minors ranged from as little as $315 or $630, depending on whether they were on a 40-man roster that year for the first time.

Eppler, 48, was the Mets general manager from November 2021 until he quit last Oct. 5, three days after owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations.

The Mets said in a statement they “consider the matter closed and will have no further comment.”

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw is returning for his 17th season with Los Angeles.

The team announced a one-year contract that includes a player option for 2025.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw spoke about the agreement Thursday as the big-spending Dodgers became the first of the 30 teams to start spring training, opening on a dreary, wet and chilly morning at Camelback Ranch ahead of their season opener against San Diego on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who had elbow surgery on Sept. 1, was put on the 60-day IL to open a spot for Kershaw.

Kershaw had surgery Nov. 3 to repair his left shoulder capsule and glenohumeral ligaments, which reinforce the joint capsule. He expects to be available to pitch this summer.

Kershaw’s navigated several health issues over the past few seasons but continues to be productive when he’s on the mound. The lefty finished with a 13-5 record and 2.46 ERA in 131 2/3 innings over 24 starts last season.

KLUBER RETIRES: Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner for Cleveland who pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in 2021, announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons.

Kluber revealed his decision on Instagram, a posting confirmed by his agent, B.B. Abbott.

The 37-year-old right-hander was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and six relief appearances for Boston last year. He became a free agent after the Red Sox declined an $11 million option.

REDS: Second baseman Jonathan India agreed to a two-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing next week for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, India asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million, and the Reds offered $3.2 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month.

