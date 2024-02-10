I’m grateful to Jill Biden and the Biden administration for prioritizing safety from firearms. At a town hall meeting on Jan. 25, she implored school principals to share safe gun storage information with their families.

The Department of Education released a statement about the importance of educating families on securing firearms safely at home. The department also provided a letter template for principals, superintendents and school boards to share with the families in their school districts.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. They gain access to guns at home, which leads to suicide or accidental shootings. Guns used in a mass shooting are likely to be attained at the home of a parent or close relative.

Storing guns safely is an effective proactive step. It’s also important that legislators do their part by prioritizing gun reform, such as background checks for all gun sales, a 72-hour waiting period, an assault weapons ban and an extreme risk protection order. I hope readers will consider contacting their representatives about this issue this week.

Marissa McCue-Armitage

York

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: