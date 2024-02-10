When we decided to travel from Collinsville, Oklahoma, to Portland, Maine, to elope, there were a few things we anticipated. We anticipated amazing seafood, awe-inspiring scenery and great hockey with the Maine Mariners. Our expectations were exceeded at Luke’s Lobster, Fort Williams Park and a Mariners victory over Trois-Rivières.

What we did not anticipate was meeting the kindest people we have ever had the pleasure of meeting. From the staff at Taco Escobarr to the Portland Museum of Art and Nosh, everyone went above and beyond. The kindness wasn’t limited to places of business, as two “Mainahs” we met at Portland Head Light provided a dash of humanity that made our wedding day more special than we could have imagined. Mary, Kathryn and the people of Portland, we thank you for your kindness, generosity and humanity. Your actions are what the people of this country should strive for.

David and Jennifer Hugueley

Collinsville, Oklahoma

