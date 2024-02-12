Gray-New Gloucester High School cheerleaders were the Class B runners-up Saturday at the Maine State Cheer Championships in Augusta. Ellsworth High School captured its second consecutive Class B title. The top three finishers in each class advance to the New England championships on March 16 at Worcester State University in Worcester, Massachusetts. The G-NG team won the Class B South Regional Championship Feb. 3, their first regional victory in its history of entering the meet. Andree Kehn / Sun Journal

