Gray-New Gloucester High School cheerleaders were the Class B runners-up Saturday at the Maine State Cheer Championships in Augusta. Ellsworth High School captured its second consecutive Class B title. The top three finishers in each class advance to the New England championships on March 16 at Worcester State University in Worcester, Massachusetts. The G-NG team won the Class B South Regional Championship Feb. 3, their first regional victory in its history of entering the meet. Andree Kehn / Sun Journal