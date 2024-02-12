UMaine senior guard Anne Simon has been named the America East Player of the Week for the sixth time this season after sparking the Black Bears to a win over New Hampshire.

Simon had 33 points, six rebounds and two assists against UNH, the third time she has scored 30 points or more this season. Simon also hit four 3-pointers, moving her to seventh on Maine’s all-time 3-point list (171). She also moved up to 20th on the America East all-time scoring list with 1,773 carer points.

Simon and the Black Bears next play Bryant at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium in Orono.

BOWDOIN: For the third time this season, junior Sydney Jones has been named player of the week in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Jones helped the Polar Bears (22-2, 9-1 NESCAC) clinch the top seed for the NESCAC tournament, scoring 32 points – 24 in the second half – with 10 rebounds and five steals in a 67-33 win over Amherst on Saturday. A night earlier, Jones had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in just 26 minutes in a 70-46 win over Hamilton.

Bowdoin faces Tufts in the NESCAC quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday in Brunswick.

Advertisement

AP POLL: Ohio State is up to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll, matching the best ranking in school history.

The Buckeyes, who were fifth last week, have won 11 straight games and their only losses this season have come to USC, UCLA and Michigan. The Buckeyes started as No. 7 in the preseason poll before falling to 20th on Jan. 1. They were 18th on Jan. 15 and have been on the rise ever since.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice, grabbing all 35 first-place votes again in Monday’s poll after routing Missouri and then-No. 11 UConn. The Gamecocks did it without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who was playing for Brazil in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Stanford moved up three places to No. 3. Iowa dropped to fourth and Texas climbed to fifth. Indiana (2-03), with Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, stayed at No. 14. Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland and Notre Dane (18-5) fell four spots to 16th.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Riding a nine-game winning streak, Indiana State debuted at No. 23 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, the Sycamores’ first ranking since reaching No. 1 in 1978-79 when Larry Bird played in Terre Haute.

Advertisement

Connecticut and Purdue kept the top two spots in the AP Top 25. The defending national champion Huskies received 45 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel and the Boilermakers had 16.

Marquette rose three places to No. 4 and Houston moved up two spots to No. 5. Tennessee, with South Portland’s JP Estrella, dropped two spots to No. 8.

DARTMOUTH: The National Labor Relations Board granted Dartmouth’s trustees extra time to request a review of a regional official’s ruling that the school’s men’s basketball players are employees.

The official’s ruling last week cleared the way for an election that could create the first labor union for NCAA athletes.

The labor relations board’s national office granted Dartmouth’s request to move the appeal deadline from Feb. 20 to March 5, which is the same day the players are scheduled to participate in an in-person election at the school’s Hanover, New Hampshire, campus.

CHARLOTTE: The Charlotte 49ers removed the interim tag from basketball coach Aaron Fearne.

Advertisement

He had been serving as the interim coach since June 2023.

The 49ers are 15-8 overall and 9-2 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference. Their record includes a win over nationally ranked Florida Atlantic. The 49ers allow their opponents the 24th fewest points in the nation.

FOOTBALL

UCLA: Former UCLA great DeShaun Foster was named head coach to take over the program after Chip Kelly left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Foster has been a Bruins assistant the past seven years but left last month to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs coach.

HARVARD: Harvard hired former Rutgers assistant Andrew Aurich as its football coach, the school announced.

Aurich, 39, replaces Tim Murphy, who retired last month, ending three decades on the Crimson sideline in which he became the winningest coach in Ivy League history.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous