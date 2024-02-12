Kennebunk High School senior Sophia Notine has been selected as the winner of the 2023-2024 Maine Principals’ Association Principal’s Award. The award, according to a Feb. 5 news release, is given annually to a senior from each high school who displays excellence in academic achievement and citizenship.

“Sophia is a fantastic student, person, and friend to many,” said Kennebunk High School Principal Jeremie Sirois. “When thinking about the selection of this award, Sophia came to my mind instantly. Throughout her years at Kennebunk High School, I have found her to be kind, compassionate, and extremely driven. Next year she is moving on to Endicott College and I can’t wait to hear about her college experience. The sky’s the limit for Sophia.”

According to the press release, Notine has achieved academic success throughout her career, having excelled in many International Baccalaureate, post-secondary, Honors, and college level classes. She is a two-sport athlete participating in

soccer and lacrosse. Notine is involved in Girl Talk, and is an intern in the athletic department.

Notine will attend Endicott College and plans to double major in business banagement and political science. She will also compete on the lacrosse team. Along with the recipients from every high school in Maine, she will be honored at the Maine Principals’ Association banquet on April 6. Each recipient is eligible for one of several $1,000 scholarships.

Library offers ‘Big Conversations in 10 Short Minutes’

Kennebunk Free Library will host Big Conversations in 10 Short Minutes, a library collaborative virtual meetup with people in Maine, on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will be given a couple of conversation prompts. One is simple. One leans more toward the philosophical. Participants will be paired with someone to have a short, 10-minute conversation about the prompt of their choice. When done, participants will be paired with someone else for a new conversation with new prompts.

The activity is offered in partnership with the following Maine public libraries: Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, Camden Public Library, Curtis Memorial Library, Falmouth Memorial Library, Lubec Memorial Library, Merrill Memorial Library, Prince Memorial Library, Scarborough Public Library, Thomas Memorial Library, Walker Memorial Library, Waterboro Public Library, Windham Public Library and York Public Library.

For more information and to register for the Zoom link, visit the calendar at www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Graves Memorial Library offers ‘Dino-Mite Tea Time’

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host Dino-Mite Tea Time on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants will experience dinosaur stories, songs, games, tea and cookies. Special guest readers include Mr. Frank and Mr. T-Rex.

In addition to treats, there will be plenty of dinosaur-related activities for all ages. Participants will go on a Jurassic scavenger hunt for an egg and find out what’s inside, make a dinosaur craft and have their photo taken with a T-Rex.

The activity is for all ages and preregistration is required. The library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Kennebunk Savings announces promotions

Kennebunk Savings’ customers, according to a news release, may have noticed some changes in the branches recently as several established bank leaders transitioned into new roles and new leaders stepped in.

First, the bank promoted Morgan-Lee Brooks and Erica Place to retail experience managers. Retail experience managers are responsible for a geographic region of branches and oversee all customer and employee experience aspects, including relationship building, operations and compliance, and their team members’ professional development.

Brooks was formerly the retail market leader, overseeing the Main Street and Portland Road branches in Kennebunk, a position she held since she started with the bank in 2021. Before coming to Kennebunk Savings, Brooks held several positions at Bank of America.

Place, a nearly 10-year veteran at the bank, began her banking career in the customer care department. She quickly moved up the ranks, and by 2020, she was promoted to branch manager, most recently leading the Eliot branch.

The promotions of Brooks and Place left leadership openings in the bank’s branch network. Stepping up to fill Brooks’ role is Jessica Owens, who previously managed the Lower Village branch in Kennebunk. Owens started out in the banking industry as a teller in 2012. She then moved on to several positions in the hospitality and retail sector before returning to banking in 2018 at Kennebunk Savings.

Christina Chadbourne started as a seasonal hire, working the summer as a teller for Kennebunk Savings in 2015. A couple of months later, Chadbourne secured a full-time position. She worked her way up to branch manager in Ogunquit before moving to the Eliot office, filling Place’s former role.

The moves created another set of vacancies and yet another opportunity for employee advancement. Two assistant branch managers were promoted to fill the branch manager positions.

Kyle Barrett, formerly at Portland Road, took the reins of the Lower Village branch in Kennebunk, and Samantha Roblee moved from Eliot to manage the Ogunquit branch.

“It’s exciting to chart all of this upward movement at the bank,” said Lex Meagher, president of Kennebunk Savings, in an email. “Not only does it speak to the talent pool we have cultivated and developed internally, but it’s also a testament to these individuals. To our customers, every single one of these folks is a familiar face. Both internally and in the community, they are drivers of our culture.”

Arundel shares voting information

The town of Arundel will hold an election on Tuesday, March 5, at the Arundel Municipal Building located at 257 Limerick Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration of new voters, as well as changes of name or address, may be made with the registrar at the town office during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or at the polls on Election Day. The last day to switch parties prior to the election is Thursday, Feb. 15.

Online voter registration is available online at registertovote.sos.maine.gov. Voters may request an absentee ballot or vote in person at the town clerk’s office without any specific reason until 5 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Online absentee ballot request forms are available at www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

For more information, call the Arundel Town Office at 207-985-4201.

Republican committees plan join meeting

Kennebunk and Wells Republicans will meet Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Community Room of Wells Public Library. The library is located at 1434 Post Road. The doors open at 6 p.m. for sign-in and the meeting follows from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Meet and greet candidates for Maine House and Senate and York County commissioner for Wells and county register of probate followed by discussion of ranked-choice voting in the presidential primary now underway by absentee ballot. Republicans from any town are are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, email nford.wellsgop@gmail.com or call 207-468-2395 for Wells; or email Jared.kennebunkgop@gmail.com for Kennebunk.

Church on the Cape announces Lent services

Church on the Cape announced that it will offer the following Lent services and welcomes all to attend:

Ash Wednesday Service – Feb. 14th/Valentine’s Day, 6 p.m.

Lent Sunday Services – Feb. 18, 25, 10 a.m., special sermons and hymns.

Palm Sunday Service-Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. During the morning sermon, palm leaves will be distributed to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people waving palm branches.

Good Friday Service – March 29, 6 p.m. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Easter Sunrise Service-Sunday, March 31. Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 6 a.m. at the foot of Pier Road in Cape Porpoise. An Easter in church hymn sing will follow at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. and hymns to follow.

St. David’s to host author event

According to a news release, the book “It All Belongs; Love, Loss and Learning to Live Again,’ is a touching, raw, honest and vulnerable love story offered as a resource to all who will or have experienced love, loss, grief and moving toward hope. Roy Smoot wrote it with his late wife as they journeyed through her terminal brain cancer. Her practices of creating beautiful art, meditations from scripture, Rumi, Richard Rohr, Mark Nepo, St. Brigid, others, and devotional writing served her before her diagnosis, through her treatments and up to her death. Her original art and words are in their memoir.”

Roy Smoot, according to the press release, “traveled a terrible path without her after almost 41 years together.” He borrowed practices from her, especially journaling over two years in pubs, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, overseas and everywhere he went. In “It All Belongs'” last section, “how to survive,” he shares his journal writings and poems as he danced with his endless love and its twin, abysmal grief. Ranting, screaming, sobbing, laughing, hugging, praying for more, holding each other tightly. It’s all in their testament to enduring love.

On Feb. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. Roy Smoot, and his wife June, a good friend of Judy’s, will present “It All Belongs” at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. They will share lessons learned, helpful tools and practices, and their experiences with love, loss and learning to live again. Hard copies of “It All Belongs” will be available along with information of how to buy it online. For more information or to RSVP, email rsmoot0427@gmail.com or call St. David’s at 207-985-3073.

Maine Senior Games to host information session

National Senior Games Week (March 18-24) is a celebration of Senior Games organizations in 50 states and the District of Columbia demonstrating how they benefit participants and communities. Maine Senior Games will host an information session on March 18 at the South Portland Community Center for community members ages 45 and older to learn about opportunities to compete in sports and stay active through the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games.

Various sports will be available for attendees to try, including pickleball, cornhole, basketball shooting skills, swimming, power walk, tai chi, outdoor fun run and cycling (weather permitting).

The free event, according to a news release, will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. and provide an overview of the world of senior sports competitions. Attendees will discover the benefits of participating in the Maine Senior Games, a platform that promotes health, wellness, and camaraderie among individuals ages 45 and older.

“This session is a gateway for those who want to be active and explore the many opportunities that the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games provide,” said Karen Reardon, coordinator at Maine Senior Games, in the news release. “We invite both new and seasoned athletes to get involved and join our vibrant community.”

For more information and to RSVP for the information session, contact Karen at Maineseniorgames2020@gmail.com or 207-370-8076.

Congregation Etz Chaim to host former Anti-Defamation League director

Congregation Etz Chaim in Biddeford will host a presentation by Rabbi David Fox Sandmel, Ph.D., an independent scholar specializing in interreligious/interfaith relations who served for seven years as the director of interreligious engagement at the Anti-Defamation League. Sandmel’s talk, titled, “Anti-Semitism After October 7: Should We Be (More) Afraid?” will explore antisemitism as a central component of the global response to the unfolding of events on and after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. The presentation, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, will include a discussion with audience participation and will conclude with a reception.

Since Oct. 7, reports of anti-Semitic incidents in America and around the world have risen significantly, causing fear among Jewish communities. According to a Feb. 11 news release, Sandmel will discuss whether the increase in antisemitism is a momentary spike that will eventually subside or if it will be a lasting sentiment that Jews will endure for the foreseeable future. He will address the question: Just how afraid should Jewish people be?

Sandmel currently serves as the scholar in residence at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland. He previously served as chair of the International Jewish Committee for Interreligious Relations, held the Crown-Ryan Chair of Jewish Studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and was the Jewish scholar at the Institute for Christian & Jewish Studies in Baltimore. He will be a visiting professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome this spring.

His talk on Feb. 25 will be the second time he has spoken at Congregation Etz Chaim, having presented there in 2020.

“Our synagogue is honored to welcome back Rabbi Sandmel, particularly at this time in history when his insights on antisemitism are so valuable,” said Congregation Etz Chaim president David Strassler said in the news release. “Hearing from someone with his level of expertise in this area will be a poignant experience for our synagogue members and the community at large.”

“This is a topic that is at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds, given recent and ongoing world events,” said Congregation Etz Chaim cantor Beth Strassler. “Rabbi Sandmel’s presentation will be a unique opportunity for southern Maine’s Jewish community, interfaith community, and all others who are interested to hear from and engage with someone who can put the recent escalation of antisemitism in a broader context and perhaps help us process what is happening in the world right now.”

The event, which is intended for a mature audience, is free and open to the public. It will be held at Congregation Etz Chaim (34 Bacon St. in Biddeford) from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Security will be present, and preregistration at the synagogue’s website (www.etzchaimme.org) is required to attend. The program is made possible by funding from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation.

For more information, contact Cantor Beth Strassler at cantor@etzchaimme.org.

Democrats hold local caucus

More than one hundred members of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel attended the local party Caucus on Feb. 3 at Kennebunk Town Hall. U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree greeted attendees and delivered a kick-off speech. The group also heard from Rep. Dan Sayre, who convened the gathering, as well as state senators Joe Rafferty and Henry Ingwersen. Rep. Traci Gere, who could not attend, was represented by a surrogate.

Those present elected a new slate of officers for the three-town committee and selected delegates from each town to attend the Maine Democratic Party Convention in Bangor in May.

For more information about the committee, contact Penny Gruen at pennygk@me.com.

Snow Stroll is scheduled for Feb. 17

Kennebunk Land Trust announced it will host a Snow Stroll nature walk, in partnership with Boulangerie: A Proper Bakery, as part of the Paint the Town Red festivities.

The trust, according to a news release, “invites nature enthusiasts of all ages to embrace the beauty of winter with a hearty stroll through one of our preserves, and then warm up with a $5 gift card to Boulangerie.”

The Snow Stroll nature walk is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary. The Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary is located on Water Street in Kennebunk.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels and will provide an opportunity to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment. Ticket sales include admission to the nature walk, and Boulangerie gift card useable within one week from the walk.

To participate in the Snow Stroll, register at kennebunklandtrust.org. Space is limited, and registration is encouraged.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks focus group participants

Kennebunk Free Library extended an invitation for participants in a focus group as part of its strategic planning process. The input will play a role in shaping the future direction of the library. The focus group will provide a platform for open discussions about the strengths, opportunities, and challenges the library faces, as well as a vision for Kennebunk Free Library.

Registration is required. To make a reservation, visit kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. The schedule:

· Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Friday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Tuesday, March 5, 9:30-11 a.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Monday, March 11, 1-2:30 – Arundel Town Hall.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 985-2173.

LEGO Club meets at library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a LEGO Club for children ages 4 and older. LEGO Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are invited to build new and imaginative creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All LEGO blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to leave their personal blocks at home. Registration is appreciated.

The club is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 207-985-2173, ext. 108 or register online.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· March 2 – For All Forever Preserve

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

York County Audubon presentation features conservation of African forest elephants

In recent decades, according to a York County Audubon news release, forest elephant populations have dramatically declined largely due to poaching, habitat fragmentation, and habitat loss. To help conserve west and central Africa’s tropical forests and forest elephants, the Elephant Listening Project utilizes passive acoustic monitoring.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host a program that will be presented only via Zoom. For more information and to register for the Zoom program, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org for the registration link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email.

Passive acoustic monitoring is a non-invasive method that enables evidence-based conservation strategies through large-scale monitoring of elusive, acoustically active species, as well as human disturbance, such as illegal gun hunting and logging. Research Analyst Bobbi Estabrook will explain how the Elephant Listening Project works toward improving conservation outcomes by supporting data-driven decision-making, evaluating the effectiveness of anti-poaching strategies, mentoring researchers, and sharing the wonder and complexity of forest elephants.

Estabrook joined the project team in 2021. She conducts acoustic analyses, manages and carries out research projects and mentors students that join the lab each semester. Estabrook first touched base with the project in 2007, when she attended the first-ever Sound Analysis Workshop. With more than 10 years of experience using passive acoustic methods to understand the ecology of baleen whales, Estabrook’s current research focuses on the acoustic ecology of African forest elephants and the effects of human activities on their vocal behavior.

Paint the Town Red is in full swing

New to February’s Paint the Town Red celebration throughout Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel this year is the addition of Biddeford and Saco.

The month-long celebration is hosted by the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber of Commerce and this year the Chamber invited members of the Biddeford Saco Chamber to join in.

“We were delighted that we were able to partner with our friends at the Biddeford Saco Chamber,” said Laura Dolce, executive director of the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber. “It gives people even more options for places to explore and enjoy this year.”

Local retailers and restaurateurs, according to the Chamber, are lit up red and are offering special “red tag deals,” “red plate specials” and other romantic fun during this month of love. In addition to a heart-strewn downtown, Paint the Town Red includes special hotel packages, menus, retail sales, art workshops, wine tastings, culinary classes and pop-up dinners. “Eat, Stay & Play” specials run for the whole month of February.

Some special events include Stripers Restaurant and Sea Love Candles partnering on a Scent Blending and Dining Package, The Boathouse hosting its annual Frosted Ice Bar, the Tree Spa at Hidden Pond hosting a Galentine’s Spa Party, and Blaze Brewing Co. partnering with Heart of Biddeford for Adult Sledding and Brews.

In addition to the many events throughout February, the Chamber shared are eight ideas for “romancing the community:”

1. Take a sushi making class at Rosella KPT.

2. Dance. There will be a DJ playing house music at The Rabbit Hole every Saturday night.

3. See a show at City Theater in Biddeford. The historic theater has shows all month long.

4. Linger over a glass of wine or two (several local restaurants offer fireplaces) or pick up a special bottle and bring it home for a cozy night together.

5. Get the heart pumping out on the trails (Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust and the Wells Reserve to start).

6. Visit a local art gallery: KW Contemporary Art is hosting an Apres Ski party.

7. Take a painting class at The Creative Soul and paint the love of many peoples’ lives, their pets.

8. What does the future hold? Get a tarot card reading at Dragon Star Creations.

For the full list of Paint the Town Red events and packages, visit https://gokennebunks.com/paintthetownred/.

Covering Cat Stevens/Yusuf in the Port

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. with “The Songs of Cat Stevens/Yusuf” at the Town House School in Kennebunkport. Town House School is located at 135 North Street.

Yusuf Islam, known during his commercially productive years in the 1960s and ‘70s as Cat Stevens, churned out a slew of well-known and chart-topping songs in a relatively short span of time.

Dana Pearson (guitar, piano) and John Kumnick (bass) will play a couple dozen of them on Feb. 21, including “Where Do the Children Play,” “Here Comes My Baby,” and “Peace Train.”

The next entry in the monthly concert series will be “Songs of J.J. Cale” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Pearson joined by guitarist Don Wessels.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207- 967-2751.

Archaeology forum scheduled at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance (of which it is a part) for a forum led by Tim Spahr, principal investigator for the Alliance, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Titled “Exploring the Past Forum: Diverse Perspectives in Archaeology,” the forum is for all levels that seek to learn, discuss and share insights into the fascinating world of archaeology. Registration for the forum can be found on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Four Maine-based archaeology professionals, in addition to Spahr, will speak at the event. Dr. Gemma Hudgell, archaeologist and assistant director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center; Elizabeth Kelley, archaeological artist with the alliance; Dawna Lamson, field archaeologist with the alliance; and keynoted by Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Penobscot, archaeologist and professor at the University of Maine. The forum will conclude with a Q&A panel.

Registration for the forum is $40 ($35 for museum and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust members). The registration fee includes lunch and supports stipends for forum speakers. Patrons are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Feb. 29.

February programs at Kennebunk Free Library

Story Time: On most Mondays in February at 10 a.m., story times will be held in Hank’s Room at Kennebunk Free Library. Because of the holiday this month, the library will hold a story time on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Upcoming story time dates: Feb. 20, 26.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Thursday Family Fun Play: On Thursday mornings in February, Kennebunk Free Library will bring out the toys for a library play date. The toys are best enjoyed when littles and grown-ups play together. Participants are invited to play and make new friends at the library. All programs will run from 10 to 11 a.m.

Thursday Family Fun Play is for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. No registration is required. Upcoming Thursday Family Fun Play dates: Feb. 22, 29.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

York County Audubon accepting applications for Hog Island program

York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in July 2024. York County Audubon will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by March 11.

The program, titled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” will run from July 14-19. Program details and descriptions are available at http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The Audubon scholarship will pay 70 percent of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

Community building grants available

Nonprofit organizations in York County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program, according to a news release, “invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, eight York County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $65,500. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded three additional grants totaling $21,000.”

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Last year’s grant recipients:

Engine, to engage artists, makers, youth and community members in diverse creative expression.

Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust, to secure land and begin development of its next affordable housing neighborhood.

Saco Meals Program, to strengthen and grow its community meals program that addresses food insecurity and isolation.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program, according to the organization, is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services. The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared toward smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs as well as operational needs.

For more information about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process, visit www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

February’s featured exhibit revealed

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present an exhibit titled “Barn Quilts: An Interior View,” by local artist Maryfrances S. Smith, in February. The exhibit will run Feb. 2-29.

According to a Kennebunk Free Library news release, “Smith is a designer, painter, and quilter. Smith has been creating with a needle for more than 60 years with embroidery, costuming and quilts. Painting has been a parallel passion for many years starting with floor cloths in 2000.

“Using traditional quilting motifs along with original abstract designs, Smith weaves memories of both her Pennsylvanian roots and Maine lifestyle with a deep passion for color and geometric design. Smith’s paintings use geometric patterns to suggest movement and flow. They are feelings and instincts evoked by a memory or a visual scene but rendered in the abstract.”

Barn Quilts: An Interior View takes a different approach from the use of exterior barn quilts often found on rural barns in most states of the country, including Maine’s Aroostook County. Smith’s approach, according to the press release, is to use barn quilts (in a smaller size) inside your home to bring to life the spirit of all those unrecognized artists who created in any spare moments they may have had after working at “day jobs;” to those people who created from what they had available on hand be it using natural dyes to stain walls with designs or reconfiguring old clothing into bed coverings. For Smith, painting quilt designs and creating fabric quilts from the motifs in her paintings, meshes her skills and talents with all the many women – and men – who came before her in her family, and whose perseverance feeds her spirit.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2-29 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

