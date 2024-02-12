We’re in the middle of February, but I’m here to tell you, fellow music fans, we’ve got a lot to look forward to this spring and summer for shows.

Get ready to activate a friends text thread and put the responsible one in charge of getting tickets, because show announcements are ramping up and you don’t want to miss out.

They love to tease us over at Thompson’s Point in Portland with the gradual roll out of show announcements. Confirmed at the moment are Goose (indie groove/psychedelic/jam) on June 25 and 26, Lake Street Dive (delightful multi-genre) on Aug. 17 and 18 and Goth Babe (indie rock phenom Griffen Washburn) on Aug. 30. Those tickets are on sale now at statetheatreportland.com.

Marketing coordinator Kevin Norsworthy told me that, all told, Thompson’s Point will be presenting between 15 and 18 shows. Speculation always runs wild, and I’ll add to the fervor by predicting the return of Maggie Rogers, because she loves Maine passionately and her next album called “Don’t Forget Me” is out on April 12.

Up in Bangor at the massive Maine Savings Amphitheater, there are several reasons to gas up and hit the turnpike. If you need a solid ’90s throwback night, head there on June 14 for an evening with Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. You are 100% singing Hootie’s “Let Her Cry” right now, and don’t try to tell me that you’re not.

There are a few other shows in Bangor that caught my eye.

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter, rapper and all around big-hearted groovy guy Michael Franti and his band Spearhead will be there on June 23.

Country singer Lainey Wilson just won a Best County Album Grammy for “Bell Bottom Country.” Help her celebrate on June 29.

Have you ever seen Irish singer-songwriter Hozier? He’s tremendous live, and he’ll be in Bangor on July 24.

I’m also tempted to make the trek on Aug. 3 for a nostalgic night of tunes from Foreigner, Styx and John Waite. I’m currently singing “Come Sail Away” and “Missing You” at the same time. And yes, I do want to know what love is.

Then there’s the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney. I don’t know if I’ve been to Sidney, but I’ll have to figure out how to get there by Aug. 18, since I snapped up a ticket to the sold-out fantasy double bill of Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge.

Last week, the venue announced that The Beach Boys will be there on Aug. 2, so if you want to feel those good vibrations, head to snowpond.org.

Advertisement

This is the third summer that the amphitheater, which has a capacity of between 5,000 and 7,500, has presented concerts. In 2022, it featured Michael Franti and Le Ann Rimes. Franti returned last summer. Also in the lineup this year is singer-songwriter Jo Dee Messina on June 6.

Events and community relations coordinator Dylan Abbott said that we can expect four or five show announcements and added that two in particular are “very big.”

Before we settle into the long days of summer, head to Belfast on May 17 and 18 for the ninth edition of the All Roads Music Festival. For two days, a dazzling slate of mostly Maine-based acts take over the town, spreading out over about five venues. This year’s lineup includes Weakened Friends, Rigometrics, Mallett Brothers Band, Dilly Dilly, Caroline Cotter and dozens more. The shows all happen indoors because May weather can’t be trusted. Grab tickets at allroadsmusicfest.org.

I’ll be back with more show updates in the coming weeks and months, but for now, let me end with a feminist punk bang and remind Bikini Kill fans that tickets for the Sept. 6 State Theatre tickets are not going to buy themselves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: