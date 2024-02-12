HIGH SCHOOLS

Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 14 of her game-high 21 points during 23-7 third-quarter run that propelled Cheverus to a 59-23 win over Portland on Monday as the Stags completed the regular season with a record of 18-0.

Fitzpatrick also had 10 steals, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Ruth Boles added 15 points to pace eight other Cheverus scorers.

Baleria Yugu had 12 points for Portland (2-16).

BASKETBALL

NBA: Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was buried in his native Serbia, with many members of the Warriors’ staff among the hundreds of mourners present for the funeral on a rainy day at a Belgrade cemetery.

Among the Warriors coaches and staff who made the trip: Coach Steve Kerr, assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, General Manager Mike Dunleavy, team basketball and business liaison Zaza Pachulia, and team vice president for player health and performance Rick Celebrini. Kerr and those staffers who attended the funeral will miss Monday night’s rescheduled game at Utah.

The Warriors were in Salt Lake City when the 46-year-old Milojevic had a heart attack at a team dinner on Jan. 16. He died the next day, and that night’s Jazz-Warriors game was postponed.

• The Charlotte Hornets will begin a search for a new president of basketball operations after longtime NBA executive Mitch Kupchak stepped down.

The 69-year-old Kupchak, who has served as the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager since 2018, will transition into an advisory role once the new hire joins the organization.

• Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, the team announced.

The Pelicans said they are evaluating treatment options and did not immediately provide a timeline for Daniels’ return to basketball. The 6-foot-8 Daniels, a native of Australia, was New Orleans’ first-round choice in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected eighth overall.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Pittsburgh Steelers cut quarterback Mitch Trubisky, sending the former No. 2 overall draft pick into free agency after two disappointing seasons.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers in March 2022 and was given first crack at replacing the retired Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky started four games before being benched in favor of then-rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky struggled again this season while filling in for an injured Pickett, losing starts against New England and Indianapolis before being replaced by third-stringer Mason Rudolph.

Releasing Trubisky creates about $11.5 million in salary cap space over the next two seasons.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: World-record holder Adam Peaty marked his return to major competition with a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Monday after an extended break to deal with mental health issues.

American swimmer Nic Fink won gold in 58.57 seconds, Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy claimed silver in 58.84 and Peaty touched in 59.10 – far off his world record of 56.88 set in 2019.

Kate Douglass – the only American individual gold medalist from last year’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, who came to Doha – comfortably defended her 200 individual medley title in 2:07.05 ahead of Sydney Pickrem of Canada (2:08.56) and Yu Yiting of China (2:09.01).

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Russia and Belarus will be excluded from the ice hockey world championships for another year through the 2024-25 season, the sport’s governing body said, citing security risks during the military invasion of Ukraine.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said “it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian teams back into IIHF competitions.” The latest renewal of the ban will extend the countries’ exclusions to more than three years, with “security concerns for players, competition staff and fans” previously given as reasons.

NHL: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is likely sidelined for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

The team announced that Hertl decided to have a procedure to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. General Manager Mike Grier said the exact timeline for Hertl’s absence is undetermined.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez scored stoppage-time goals to help Chelsea recover for a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, igniting the team’s hopes of a finish in the European positions.

Palace just five points above the relegation zone and its 76-year-old manager, Roy Hodgson, under more pressure. Chelsea climbed to 10th place in what remains another disappointing campaign for a club that has spent more than $1 billion on players over the past two years.

