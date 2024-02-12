Community Cafe Senior Luncheon

The next Senior Luncheon will talk place at the Blue Point Congregational Church at 236 Pine Point Road; Scarborough will be on Monday, February 19. The meal will be beef stew. The speakerwill be Scarborough Historical Society: A Scarborough Family During the Revolutionary War. Register for this meal by Thursday, Feb. 15 by calling 207-883-6540. Leave name and telephone number and the number of people wishing to attend the luncheon. Reservations will be verified prior to the meal.

