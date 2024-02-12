Community Cafe Senior Luncheon
The next Senior Luncheon will talk place at the Blue Point Congregational Church at 236 Pine Point Road; Scarborough will be on Monday, February 19. The meal will be beef stew. The speakerwill be Scarborough Historical Society: A Scarborough Family During the Revolutionary War. Register for this meal by Thursday, Feb. 15 by calling 207-883-6540. Leave name and telephone number and the number of people wishing to attend the luncheon. Reservations will be verified prior to the meal.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.