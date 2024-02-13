Tennis coach Bill Shardlow was deeply passionate about the sport, but even more passionate about his athletes and his students.

As a coach at Yarmouth’s middle school and high school for 28 years, he was heavily involved in the local tennis community. During his time, he led the high school boys’ team to four consecutive state championships.

When Shardlow, 73, a North Yarmouth resident, died last month, his twin brother Wilbur Shardlow decided to raise money to create the Bill Shardlow Memorial Tennis Scholarship.

“He’d be very honored,” Shardlow said.

With the support of the Yarmouth community, the Shardlow family’s GoFundMe campaign for scholarship funding has raised $15,000 of their $20,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon. At the end of the fundraiser, the money will be turned over to the Yarmouth Tennis Association to be put toward the scholarship in Shardlow’s honor.

“He cared about his players,” Shardlow said. “His passion and his care was not only for tennis, but for people.”

Born and raised in Farmington, the Shardlow brothers grew up playing sports. It wasn’t until they were 24 that each of them, unbeknownst to the other, took up tennis.

Love of the sport led Bill to become a certified tennis professional. Despite his professional achievement, he never gave up his passion for teaching.

“How often do you get a certified tennis pro who teaches at a middle school?” Shardlow said.

Bill Shardlow taught math and language arts at Harrison Middle School.

The impact he made on his students is palpable in the Yarmouth community.

His former students designed merchandise to honor his memory, with proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund. Shirts, bags and other items bearing the words “Shardlow Love All” are available at shardlow-love-all.printify.me/products.

“With profound sadness, I mourn the loss of my close friend and tennis mentor,” said Abe Richards, a former student of Shardlow’s. “The memories we shared together are etched in my mind, and I will forever cherish them.”

Bill Shardlow’s final days were spent doing what he loved: spending time on the tennis court with his community and a smile on his face, his brother said.

The loss has been difficult, but he is grateful for the time they had together. Over the last 10 years, they worked closely with each other at their racquet stringing business. It was a positive experience, Shardlow said.

“Tennis has been the thing,” Shardlow said.

Donations can be made to the Bill Shardlow Memorial Tennis Scholarship through GoFundMe and student-designed merchandise purchases.

