Lakes Region residents whose property was damaged in flooding Dec. 17-21 can get help applying for FEMA assistance at newly opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Lewiston, Rumford and Skowhegan.

FEMA staff will answer questions and help residents upload the documents needed to apply for aid.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.; Rumford Municipal Building, 145 Congress St.; and Somerset County Emergency Operations Center, 4 County Drive, Skowhegan. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Other ways to register for assistance are going to disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week, or downloading FEMA’s mobile app at fema.gov.

For more information about the disaster response in Maine, go to fema.gov/disaster/4754.

