Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early on Feb. 13 by joining New England Donor Services, the federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization responsible for the identification and transplantation of organ and tissue in Maine and throughout New England for their “Have a Heart and get a Heart” campaign. To take part in the campaign, register as an organ donor at the BMV when getting or renewing a driver’s license, Real ID, or ID or on-line at RegisterMe.org. Heart recipient Gary Swain gave thanks to his donor, veteran Daniel Decoteau. Judy Couture and Rick Griffin also shared their donation stories and gave thanks to their donors who they said are their heroes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: