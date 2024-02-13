KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is giving the rest of his staff about a week off after their Super Bowl victory parade through downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, then he expects everyone to be back in the building to begin working on next season.

So much for down time.

The Chiefs have a three-peat to think about.

Reid spoke to a small group of reporters Tuesday, two days after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas for their second straight championship. There had been unsubstantiated reports that the 65-year-old coach might call it quits after the Super Bowl, and while Reid continually clapped back at such talk in the run-up to the big game, the sight of him in his office – and already talking about next year – should firmly put the notion to rest.

“To win one is tough. To win two, back to back, is really tough,” Reid said. “That’s not an easy thing to do, and to know the effort the guys put into it, the way they stuck together through the highs and lows … that’s gratifying as a head coach.”

RATINGS: The longest Super Bowl game will also go down as the most-watched program in U.S. television history.

Advertisement

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco on Sunday night averaged 123.7 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered last year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7% increase.

Nielsen updated its numbers after releasing an early figure of 123.4 million on Monday night. Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least part of the game across all networks, a 10% jump over last year’s figure of 183.6 million.

COWBOYS: Attorneys for owner and billionaire Jerry Jones filed a request asking a judge to push back the trial date in the sexual assault lawsuit Jones has been facing since 2020.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 18, but the defendants’ attorneys are asking the date be reset to no sooner than March 3, 2025, “to conduct formal discovery.”

The personal injury lawsuit was initially filed September 2020 in a Dallas County court, then dismissed in February 2022. But a state appellate court reversed that decision almost a year later in February 2023, allowing it to continue. The lawsuit was brought by a woman alleging that Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” in the Tom Landry Room of AT&T Stadium after a Cowboys game on Sept. 16, 2018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous